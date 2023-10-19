WPS Hosted Fire Prevention Assembly

by

Students AWorcester Preparatory School hosted the Berlin Fire Company last week for a Fire Prevention Assembly to raise awareness of fire safety measures. The Lower School attended the assembly, where Berlin Fire Company spokesperson Jimmy Corron highlighted the importance of establishing fire safety practices, such as having an escape plan with your family in case of an emergency. Members of Alayne Shockley’s fifth grade class are pictured with Corron, firefighters Colbey Sirman and Stacy French, Assitant Chief Nate Thompson and firefighter Zack Winkler. Submitted Photos