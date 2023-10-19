Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Oct. 20: Fried Flounder Dinner

Bowen Fellowship Church in Newark will host at 4:30 p.m. a fried flounder dinner with sides. Carryout also available. $10.

Oct. 20: Oyster Fritters

The American Legion SAL will offer for sale in Berlin starting at 2 p.m.

Oct. 21: Pancake Breakfast

Worcester County Democrats will hold the Spirit of the Party Breakfast at WORCOA’s Ocean City 50+ Center located directly across from the north end of the Convention Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Join us for good times and to learn more about several of the upcoming Democratic candidates. Cost is $15 per per-son if paid in advance and $20 at the door. Registration forms can be found at worcesterdems.org. Mail it with your check payable to DCCWC. PO Box 1582, Berlin, Md. 21811. Call or text Tish at 410-804-3971 for more information or questions.

Oct. 21: Fried Chicken Dinner

Drive thru pickup only from 11 a.m..-until at New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, roll and dessert. Cost $15. Baked goods for sale. 410-543-8244.

Oct. 21: Church Fall Bazaar

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Allen Asbury United Methodist Church’s Fall Bazaar will offer delicious homemade chicken salad, soups, oyster sandwiches and baked goods. Also available will be homemade baked goods including lots of pies, cakes, Maryland beaten biscuits, sweet potato biscuits and other treats. A wide selection of books and favorite vendors will be available for browsing inside the building. Weather permitting, there will be yard sale tables outside, too.

Oct. 21: Clam Fritter Fry Drive Thru

The Powellville United Methodist Church invites from 10 a.m. until sold out. Clam fritter sandwiches will be sold for $10.00 each. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase as well. 35606 Mount Hermon Road in Powellville.

Oct. 21: Church Dinner

Chicken parmesan or roast beef dinner at 5 p.m. Until sold out, $15 per person, Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, Md. Sides and desserts provided, dine-in or take-out. Pre-

orders are recommended at 410-641-2186 or bet[email protected]. Some crafts will be available for purchase.

Oct. 22: Marine Debris Plunder

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program in partnership with ørsted is hosting its annual marine debris plunder clean up event to encourage the community to pick up debris throughout the coastal bays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The debris will be weighed at the site. Captain Jack Sparrow along with his pirate crew will be on hand to assist and will properly dispose of the debris. Please pre-register for this event either online at the Maryland Coast-

al Bays Program website, www.mdcoastalbays.org, or call Sandi at 410-213-2297, ext. 106 and register by phone. Registration is now open.

Oct. 23: Dignity On Tap

Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) will hold “Dignity on Tap” at Burley Oak Brewery from 6-9 p.m. This event will feature live music from Joe Esham and six guest bartenders, including Jessie Shue and Tom Hinkle from Stephen Decatur High School, Bobby Taylor and Johnny Holt from the Purple Moose Saloon, Jamie Stewart from Pickles Pub, and GOLD’s newest board member and Bank of Ocean City employee, Amber Ray. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets to win gift cards to great local businesses, including Dolle’s Candyland, Wockenfuss, Atlantic Shoals Surf Shop, and more.

Burley Oak will donate 10% of the bar ring and 50% of tips. All proceeds will support GOLD’s mission to improve the quality of life for Worcester County residents living in low-income circumstances by providing emergency financial assistance and items to meet basic needs.

Oct. 23: Farm-To-Library Event

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library announced a farm-to-library event as part of the organization’s semi-annual membership meeting. Local farmers will share their stories, how they got started farming, what products they sell, and the challenges and benefits of operating their own farm. This event is open to the public and refreshments will be served. The membership meeting begins at 10 a.m., followed by the farm-to-library event at 11 a.m. The general public is welcome and there is no charge.

Oct. 26: Trunk Or Treat

TidalHealth’s Behavioral Health Division hosts its second annual “trunk or treat” night on the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Salisbury campus in the hospital’s pervious parking lot on the corner of Waverly Drive and Vine Street. TidalHealth team members will decorate their vehicles and fill their trunks with Halloween treats for a safe, supervised and family-friendly candy collection. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids from 6 until 8 p.m. or until all treats have been distributed. The rain date is Friday, Oct. 27.

Oct. 26: Treat Street

Wor-Wic Community College will hold a family-friendly trick-or-treat event from 5:30-7 p.m. at the campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Treat Street will be held rain or shine; bring the whole family.

Oct. 26: General Meeting, Lunch

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting the October General Meeting and Luncheon at Worcester Technical High School, 6290 Worcester Highway (Rt 113), Newark. The guest speaker will be Loren Spivack, “The Free Market Warrior,” who will share his insights into American politics and economics. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 18. Cost for the luncheon is $25 per person. Seating is limited. For more information email [email protected] or to submit reservations, go to our website gopwomenofworcester.org.

Oct. 26: Speaker Series Event

The Lower Shore Land Trust is hosting a Native Planting Speaker Series Event with author Barbara Ellis at the Ocean Pines Library in Berlin titled “Greener Gardens: One Step at a Time.” RSVP for the event by calling 443-234-5587 or email [email protected].

Oct. 28: Pig Roast

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee invites all to a pig roast from noon-5 p.m. at Addis Barn, 11043 Mumford Road, Bishopville. All the fixings, family friendly, music by Chris Miller with special guest Diante Johnson, founder and president of the Black Conservative Federation. $35 per person; children 10 and under free.

Oct. 28: Harvest Day

St. Johns United Methodist Church, 8829 Lewis Road in Berlin, will host from noon-5 p.m. Platters being sold include rabbit and gravy, $16; chicken and dumplings, $15; and deer, $16. Sides include green beans, macaroni and cheese, yams and corn bread.

Oct. 28: Chicken, Dumpling Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department’s auxiliary will be holding at the main station in Bishopville from noon-2 p.m. Chicken, dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes. $14 per platter. Extra dumplings $7. Call 619-922-9950 to preorder by Oct. 25.

Oct. 28: Collection Day

The Worcester County Public Works Recycling Division will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the central landfill in Newark. Household hazardous waste, computer towers and laptops may be dropped off for safe disposal. No keyboards, mouses, or other electronics will be accepted.

Hhw collection day provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of products containing harmful chemicals, such as bleach, pesticides, pool chemicals, oil mixtures, gas and other fuels, acids, automotive fluids, thinners, and other everyday hazardous wastes accumulating in and around the home, like light bulbs, batteries, and oil-based paints. Note that water-based paints are not hazardous materials and should not be brought to any hazardous waste event. Instead, solidify water-based paints by drying or adding absorbent materials, like sand, kitty litter, or mulch. Then place the dried paint in the trash. Hhw collection day is open at no charge to county residents only.

Oct. 28: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church, located on 1301 Philadelphia Avenue, will host from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 28: First Responders Ride

Bikers Without Borders Foundation’s Annual First Responders Ride is open to any vehicle on wheels and will be held in Wicomico and Worcester counties. This year, the event will be a five-stop Poker Chip Ride starting at the Berlin Fire Company and ending at Oaked 110 Whiskey & Wine Bar in Snow Hill. Bike registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Berlin Fire Company, who will have breakfast sandwiches for sale. It is a rolling registration, with last vehicles leaving at 9:45 a.m.

Oct. 29: Church Concert

Bowen Fellowship Church in Newark at 3 p.m. the Veasey Family will be in concert. Soups and dessert following the service.

Oct. 29: Historical Society Dinner

The Worcester County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Ocean City Golf Club on Route 611. Following the meal and program, grants will be awarded to several Worcester County museums. This year’s speaker will be local author and historian Bunk Mann, who will speak about the famous 1933 storm that created the inlet and separated Assateague from Ocean City forever. The storm was considered one of the most important events in Worcester County’s history as it opened the way for development of Ocean City’s bayside, commercial harbor and offshore charter fishing industry. The storm also ended the railroad era and the pound fishing industry in Ocean City.

Nov. 4: Christmas Bazaar

The Shepherd’s Nook at the Community Church at Ocean Pines will be holding its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a number of tables offering a variety of goods. There will also be a bake sale and light lunch fare will be available. Something for everyone! Don’t miss it!!

Nov. 4: Chicken, Dumpling Dinner

Remson Christian Church, 4249 Sheephouse Road, Pocomoke, will hold from 4-7 p.m. All you can eat. Adults, $16; children ages 6-12, $8; and children under six free. Carryouts available

Nov. 14-16: Basic Boating

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course, virtually, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $20.00 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: [email protected].

Nov. 18: Shop With A Cop

Kiwanis “Shop With A Cop” Special Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets $9, children under 10 are free. Proceeds benefit local youth. Carryout also available.

Nov. 23: Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43nd annual free thanksgiving dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Ocean City. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call 410-289-4054 to RSVP from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. or sign-up on line at ocbaptist.com. Dinners will also be delivered to shut-ins.