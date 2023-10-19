Virginia Ann McEwan Kubiak

BERLIN — On Oct. 9, 2023, Virginia Ann McEwan Kubiak, affectionately known as Ginny, peacefully left this world with her devoted husband, Rick, and cherished daughter, Alison, enveloping her in their loving embrace within the comforting confines of her home in Berlin. Her passing marked the end of a courageous fight against ovarian cancer.

Ginny’s journey began in Winston-Salem, N.C., surrounded by the affection of her parents, Virginia and Joseph McEwan. She is survived by her cherished siblings Beverly Head (Steve) from Raleigh, N.C., and Charles McEwan (Judy) from Austin, Texas. In addition to her siblings, she leaves behind nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart: Stephanie Hall (TC) from Raleigh, N.C., Elizabeth Wood (Randy) from Gulf Shores, Ala., Joe McEwan (Jennifer) from Austin, Texas, and Trent McEwan (Stephanie) from Alpharetta, Ga. Ginny also leaves behind a wide circle of cousins and very dear friends who will forever cherish her memory in their hearts.

Ginny’s life was a remarkable journey of unwavering dedication, heartfelt passion, and boundless love. Her educational journey began with her graduation from Parkland High School in 1970. She then went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and Education from East Carolina University in 1974, laying the foundation for a rewarding and meaningful career.

Destiny wove a beautiful tale in Ginny’s life. In 1975, she and Rick were serendipitously paired at a friend’s wedding. Their love story deepened in 1979 when they crossed paths again after Rick’s return from Okinawa, culminating in a heartfelt wedding at the Base Chapel in Quantico, Va. in 1981.

Ginny and Rick embarked on their journey as homeowners in 1981 when they settled in Woodbridge, Va., a place they were blessed to call home for an incredible 35 years. Their joy was multiplied in 1984 when they welcomed their cherished daughter, Alison, into the world. Alison, a mirror image of her mother, carries forward Ginny’s remarkable qualities with pride and grace.

In 1992, Ginny returned to her true calling in education. Her career led her to Potomac Senior High School and later to Woodbridge Senior High School as an Assistant Principal, where she found a deep sense of community among students, teachers, and support staff.

Retirement found Ginny and Rick in the tranquil embrace of Ocean Pines, where they relished the warmth of friends and neighbors, savoring the joys of each passing day.

Ginny’s heart brimmed with a passionate zest for life and a diverse range of interests. She held a deep affection for NFL football, reveled in board games and card games, and enjoyed various forms of arts and crafts, where her creativity knew no bounds. In her retirement years, she discovered newfound loves, from the green fairways of her local golf course to the pages of her cherished book club and the intricate world of quilting. Her unwavering commitment to service shone brightly as she dedicated herself to volunteering with several local hospital-related groups.

Ginny’s legacy is one of love, faith, dedication, and service. She touched the lives of many with her warmth and kindness, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be forever cherished and remembered for her unwavering love and enduring legacy of devotion to family, friends, and community.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Community Church at Ocean Pines, 1227 Racetrack Rd, Berlin, Md. 21811; the visitation will begin at noon with the service to follow at 1 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held following the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Ocean City Oceanfront (Dunes Manor), 2800 Baltimore Ave, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Community Church at Ocean Pines (https://www.ccaop.org/) or the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute (https://www.tidalhealth.org/about-us/donate).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, (302) 436-8421, and condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Cathleen Jeanne Wist

BERLIN — Cathleen Jeanne Wist passed away peacefully on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, after a battle with brain cancer. She was 64.

Cathy, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Huntington, N.Y. on April 4, 1959 to Paul and Judy Burns. She would eventually move with her family to Southold, New York and graduate from Southold High School in 1977.

After high school, Cathy attended Quinnipiac College in Connecticut to pursue a degree in Occupational Therapy. It’s there that she would meet her former husband, Ronald Wist whom she would marry in 1981.

Cathy and Ron would spend time in Maine and West Virginia before settling in Asheville, North Carolina in 1984. It’s there that they would welcome two sons, John William Wist and Ronald Marc Wist, Jr.

Cathy spent several years doing inpatient occupational therapy but spent the majority of her working years treating patients as a home care OT. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Cathy drove hundreds of thousands of miles to care for patients in their homes, many of whom informally adopted her as a part of their families. In 1999, the Wist family moved to Berlin where Cathy would continue home care until her retirement in 2022.

Cathy loved to travel with her family, taking annual summer road trips in their RV. After her children graduated high school, Cathy and Ron started traveling more internationally with trips to Italy and, Cathy’s favorite, Ireland.

There was always one thing Cathy made sure to leave the house with: her knitting. She was a skilled and talented knitter and loved to create sweaters, shawls, blankets, and socks for friends, family, and even her patients. Cathy enjoyed attending Wool and Sheep festivals, hunting through yarn shops for skeins upon skeins of yarn, and stopping to visit “sheep’s” whenever and wherever she saw them.

For many years, Cathy could be found every Sunday greeting folks at the door of Ocean Pines Community Church and serving in Stephen Ministry. Shortly before being diagnosed with a brain tumor Cathy launched an initiative called The Jesus Marathon to encourage attenders to spend time walking and praying with the goal of getting the congregation to take more than 250,000 steps.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Judy.

She is survived by her two children, John (Lauren) Wist and Marc (Liz) Wist; her brother, Paul (Bob) (Liz) Burns Jr., and sister, Nancy (Cara) Fischer; five grandchildren, Eliot, Evelyn, and Emilia Wist, and Cullen and Quaid Wist; and ex-husband, Ron.

A memorial service will be held on October 28, 2023 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church of Southold. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice, Kanas Center for Hospice Care, 1 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. 11978

You may also donate online at www.eeh.org/ways-to-give/donate/ and designate the Kanas Center for Hospice Care.