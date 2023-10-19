NFB Celebrates White Cane Awareness Day

by

aThe Worcester County Commissioners and Eastern Shore Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) of Maryland representatives celebrate October 15, 2023, as White Cane Awareness Day in Worcester County. Those pictured include NFB Eastern Shore Chapter President Anne Joyner (front row, from left), Heather Guy, Cathy Moody, and Amy Crouse; and Commissioners Caryn Abbott (second row, from left), Jim Bunting, Joe Mitrecic, Chip Bertino, Eric Fiori, Ted Elder, and Diana Purnell.