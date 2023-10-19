Board of Education Addresses School Safety Concerns Raised By Sheriff, State’s Attorney; School System To Form Task Force NEWARK – In the wake of law enforcement concerns related to school safety, education officials this week released a statement citing a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. In a statement released Tuesday evening, the Worcester County Board of Education stressed that schools were not unsafe and reiterated the school system’s commitment to providing… Read More »

Commissioners Deny Rezoning Request; Officials Debate Commercial Use Of Snow Hill Property SNOW HILL – Despite support from the public, county officials this week voted against a zoning change for a Snow Hill property. Following a public hearing Tuesday, a motion to approve the rezoning of a property on Market Street from agricultural to commercial failed with a 3-4 vote by the Worcester County Commissioners. The change,… Read More »

Worcester County Election Director Questions Redistricting Timeline SNOW HILL – Concern about the county’s redistricting timeline highlighted a public hearing this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners hosted a public hearing regarding proposed redistricting of the county’s election boundaries. Election Director Patti Jackson, the only commenter, brought up the fact that there was a candidate filing deadline in February. “We’re going… Read More »