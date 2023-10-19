OCEAN CITY – Officials are gearing up for a new running festival in Ocean City.

On Oct. 28, Corrigan Sports Enterprises will hold its inaugural Ocean City Running Festival, with running through Ocean City, West Ocean City and Assateague. Officials say the festival will feature a marathon, half-marathon, an 8K, a 5K and more.

“An inaugural event is special for everyone …,” a message from Corrigan Sports reads. “It is also exciting for us as race organizers and for the public servants and citizens of Ocean City. It also comes with challenges that we are ready to take head on! We are almost assured that things won’t run perfect. But we are equally confident that we will put our best foot forward and learn from any mistakes that do occur and improve upon them in subsequent years. We can’t wait to get things started after more than a year’s worth of planning!”

Festivities kick off early Saturday morning with opening remarks beginning at 7:15 a.m., the national anthem beginning at 7:25 a.m. The marathon will start at 7:30 a.m., followed by 5K and 8K races at 8 a.m., and the half-marathon at 9:15 a.m.

“This event will feature scenic routes all of which include the OC Boardwalk with some courses taking you to Assateague State Park,” the festival’s website reads. “Be treated in typical Corrigan Sports style with a race distance for everyone and a finish line party that allows you to properly celebrate your bucket list accomplishments.”

As the festival will be held the weekend before Halloween, runners are encouraged to dress up and participate in the costume contest, the winners of which will be announced during the awards ceremony.

Lastly, the festival will host participants and spectators at Celebration Village, which will feature a live band, music by Jimmy Charles, food and drinks, kids’ activities, vendors, interactive games, and more.

Jessica Waters, the town’s marketing and communications director, said the Ocean City Running Festival will be the first of its kind for the resort.

“We are thrilled to host the inaugural Ocean City Running Festival,” she said. “The OC Running Festival is a testament to our commitment to fostering a healthy and active community, set against the backdrop of our stunning beach and Boardwalk. What makes this event truly unique is the fusion of an exhilarating race experience with the relaxed, beachside charm that Ocean City is known for. For the first year, the Running Festival promises participants a one-of-a-kind opportunity to challenge themselves in a stunning natural setting while being cheered on by our warm and welcoming community.”

For more information on the Ocean City Running Festival, or to view the course maps, visit ocmdrunfest.com.