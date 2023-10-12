OC Elementary Celebrated Care for Pets Spirit Day

Students BOcean City Elementary celebrated Care for Pets Spirit Day to kick off their annual Worcester County Humane Society Drive. Students were invited to dress in animal prints, and wear pictures of a favorite animal or family pet. Pictured, from left,a re Angeleah De Mott, Nia Mutavchiyski, Everly Trunzo and Naisa Kc.