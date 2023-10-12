Worcester School Board Continues To Review Safety Concerns NEWARK – The Worcester County Board of Education continues to review the school safety concerns presented last week by local law enforcement. The school board met in closed session Tuesday, a week after an initial closed session meeting with Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser, Sheriff Matt Crisafulli and Chief Deputy Nate Passwaters. While the… Read More »

Snow Hill Council Accepts $75K Bid For Riverboat SNOW HILL – Snow Hill officials agreed this week to sell the town’s riverboat to the owner of the River House Inn. The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept Mayor Michael Pruitt’s recommendation to sell the Black-Eyed Susan to Henry Wright for $75,000. “Mr. Wright owns the River House Inn bed & breakfast just… Read More »

OC Council Extends Conditional Use Agreement With Delmarva Power As Land Swap Advances OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week agreed to extend a conditional use agreement with Delmarva Power as a land swap nears completion. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council agreed to extend a conditional use agreement, which will allow Delmarva Power to establish a battery energy storage system, or BESS, at 100th Street. Planning and… Read More »