Members of American Legion Post 166 were treated to a special demonstration by Rico, a dog specially trained to sniff out landmines so they can be deactivated by explosive experts. Rico is a Belgian Malinois, specially trained by the Marshall Legacy Institute of Alexandria, VA.

At the Post, Rico and his handler, Anne Wooleyhand, worked a dummy mine field, in which a canister holding black powder was hidden under a cloth. After the demonstration the Post contributed to the Institute. Pictured is Ben Dawson, left, and Tom Ottenwaelder, right, presenting a check to Wooleyhand.