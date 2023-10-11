Ak Whatley and representatives will be feature the “million dollar Bronco” this weekend at the Inlet.

OCEAN CITY – The first-ever Bronco Beach Bash is set for this weekend, offering special events celebrating Ford’s six generations of producing the vehicle.

The bash is the brainchild of Brad Hoffman of Live Wire Media & Events and Craig Huffnagle, owner of Krawl Works, who have been working on this event for two years.

“We want to make this a blast for the Bronco owners of all the eras of the vehicle,” said Hoffman. “With solid support from title sponsor Preston Automotive group this event has a lot to offer.”

On Saturday and Sundays morning beginning at 7;30, the registered Broncos will participate in a beach cruise from the Inlet lot to the beach exit at the north end of the Boardwalk. Starting at 11 a.m., a custom-built sand course will be offered both days.

The vendor corral will feature new Broncos from Preston Automotive, which offers test rides. The celebrity appearance will be AK Whatley and offroad racer and his newest toy, the Million Dollar Ultra 4 Race Bronco. This vehicle is made to fly across the desert at 120 mph or crawl up boulders on the King of the Hammers course. IAG performance will have a huge selection of after markets for new Broncos, while Eastern Shore bronco restoration will show you their latest vintage build. Kicker and Audio works will be there with audio products for sale that can be purchased at show special rates.

Tree Top Custom Engraving will have custom items for the Bronco enthusiast. Krawl Works will be onsite with rims and tires along with other upgrades for any vehicle. Its everything Bronco all weekend and also a 4×4 expo for other types of vehicles. DJ Hook will be spinning the tunes both days.

On Friday, there will be a kickoff party open to the public at BLU on 23rd Street from 6-9 p.m. Decorate yourself or your Bronco. Prizes and awards. Guests will receive 10% off with your Bronco Beach Bash Badge at Blu, Embers and Jays Café for the party and all weekend.

On Saturday night, it’s the Bronco Beach Bash Big Splash party at Fast Eddie’s on 118th Street. From

8 30-11 p.m., the Vans playing live on the main stage. Guests can expect 10% off with the Bronco Beach Bash badge.

“Its going to be a first, but one to remember a true experience for the Bronco enthusiast,” said Hoffman.

More information about the event is available at broncobeachbash.com. and on social media.

There is no charge to attend the event for the general public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Inlet parking lot. There is a charge if you want to register your Bronco. Registration is available onsite throughout the weekend.

https://broncobeachbash.com/