The above site plan shows the proposed mini golf course to the north of the Islander Motel and parking to the south of the motel. Submitted image

OCEAN CITY – Resort planners last week approved a site plan for an 18-hole miniature golf course on the west side of Philadelphia Avenue.

One week after securing a conditional use from the Mayor and Council, the connections of Nick’s Mini Golf came before the Ocean City Planning Commission seeking site plan approval for its 18-hole mini golf course and accessory playground structure to the west of the Philadelphia Avenue and 21st Street intersection.

Zoning Administrator Kay Gordy told commission members last week the conditional use would allow the business to operate in the LC-1 local commercial zoning district.

“The next step this evening is for the commission to review the site plan for compliance and to make any recommendations and conditions with a decision,” she said.

For years, Nick’s Jurassic Mini Golf has operated from its location at 1801 Philadelphia Avenue. Last year, however, the town approved plans for a new office complex on the site, prompting Nick’s Golf LLC Principal Nicholas Geracimos to relocate his operation just one block north, to property known as 1901 and 1907 Philadelphia Avenue.

As part of that process, Geracimos received conditional use and site plan approval last year to construct an 18-hole course on that site. A disagreement between Geracimos and the neighboring Islander Motel, however, resulted in a lawsuit that halted Geracimos’ plans.

Geracimos has since applied for another conditional use permit, which will allow him to build his mini golf course just half a block to the north of the previously approved location, on the other side of the Islander Motel. On Sept. 6, following a lengthy public hearing, the planning commission voted 7-0 to forward a favorable recommendation to the Mayor and Council with conditions that address lighting, noise and hours of operation, among other things. And on Sept. 26, the Mayor and Council approved the conditional use.

Back on the planning commission agenda last week, Geracimos’ attorney, Kristina Watkowski, said her client was now seeking site plan approval for the mini golf course. She added that she had also been in contact with Islander Motel owner Peter Gikurias and his attorney, Demetrios Kaouris.

“I can tell you Mr. Kaouris has said his client, Mr. Gikurias, will not be opposing this any longer. We were able to come up with an amicable agreement,” she said. “As submitted, we ask that you give the final approval of the site plan.”

Gordy told resort planners last week the connections of Nick’s Mini Golf have 90 days, or until Dec. 24, to accept and sign its conditional use agreement. Site plans for the mini golf course include landscaping and waterfalls, a golf office with retail space and a ropes course, as well as 23 parking spaces to be located within 600 feet of the site.

“The comprehensive plan is supportive of this type of amusement, not only for the visitors here but for the year-round population as well,” she said. “It’s actually been called a strength, and we are continuing to support that.”

During a brief discussion, commission members asked about trash pads, fencing and a nearby bus stop, located to the east of the site.

“My issue was about location,” said commission member Joel Brous.

Geracimos said he had reached out to Public Works Director Hal Adkins.

“We talked to Hal Akins with the town and we decided a good location for it would be at the south of the lot,” he said. “It gets it out of the intersection, seems safety wise to be the best for everybody, and there’s space there in terms of the golf course, so it fits.”

With no further discussion, the commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan for Nick’s Mini Golf with the staff recommendations.