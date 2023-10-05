Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28
410-289-BUXY
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 6:
TBA
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th & Boardwalk
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays & Saturdays:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
410-289-6846
37th & 38th St.
Oceanside at Castle In The Sand Hotel
Friday, Oct. 6:
Darin Engh,
Monkee Paw
Saturday, Oct. 7:
Dylan Canfield,
Nick & Mama
Sunday, Oct.8:
Shortcut Sunny,
Lauren Glick Band
Thursday, Oct. 12:
Kevin Poole
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 6:
Dust N Bones
Saturday, Oct. 7:
Shortcut Sunny
Cork Bar
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 7:
Dust N Bones
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 6:
Endless Ember
Wednesday, Oct. 11:
Carley Twigg
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 6:
Rogue Citizens
Saturday, Oct. 7:
Josh Pryor Trio
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 6:
DJ Groove,
The John Frase Project,
Starlight Anthem
Saturday, Oct. 7:
DJ RobCee,
The Epics,
The Loop
Monday, Oct. 9:
Tranzfusion
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 6:
TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 6:
DJ Bigler
Saturday, Oct. 7:
The Dunehounds
DJ Brian K. Hall
Sunday, Oct. 8:
Opposite Directions
Thursday, Oct. 12:
Dust N Bones Duo
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beast By DeoGee
Saturday, Oct. 7:
The Dunehounds
Sunday, Oct. 8:
Beats By DeoGee
Mondays:
Karaoke w/Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boards
Friday & Saturday,
Sept. Oct. 6 & 7
Awaken
Tuesdays:
DJ Madame Dutchess
Wednesdays:
DJ Papi
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 6:
DJ Tuff,
Side Piece Duo,
Kristen & The Noise
Saturday, Oct. 7:
DJ Davie,
DJ Cruz,
9th Gear,
Feel Free,
Turning The Tide
Thursday, Oct. 12:
DJ Connair,
Full Circle Duo
The Original Greene Turtle
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 21:
No Brakes