Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28

410-289-BUXY

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 6:

TBA

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th & Boardwalk

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays & Saturdays:

Phil Perdue on Piano

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

410-289-6846

37th & 38th St.

Oceanside at Castle In The Sand Hotel

Friday, Oct. 6:

Darin Engh,

Monkee Paw

Saturday, Oct. 7:

Dylan Canfield,

Nick & Mama

Sunday, Oct.8:

Shortcut Sunny,

Lauren Glick Band

Thursday, Oct. 12:

Kevin Poole

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 6:

Dust N Bones

Saturday, Oct. 7:

Shortcut Sunny

Cork Bar

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Saturday, Oct. 7:

Dust N Bones

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 6:

Endless Ember

Wednesday, Oct. 11:

Carley Twigg

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 6:

Rogue Citizens

Saturday, Oct. 7:

Josh Pryor Trio

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 6:

DJ Groove,

The John Frase Project,

Starlight Anthem

Saturday, Oct. 7:

DJ RobCee,

The Epics,

The Loop

Monday, Oct. 9:

Tranzfusion

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 6:

TBA

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd.,

West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 6:

DJ Bigler

Saturday, Oct. 7:

The Dunehounds

DJ Brian K. Hall

Sunday, Oct. 8:

Opposite Directions

Thursday, Oct. 12:

Dust N Bones Duo

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beast By DeoGee

Saturday, Oct. 7:

The Dunehounds

Sunday, Oct. 8:

Beats By DeoGee

Mondays:

Karaoke w/Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boards

Friday & Saturday,

Sept. Oct. 6 & 7

Awaken

Tuesdays:

DJ Madame Dutchess

Wednesdays:

DJ Papi

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 6:

DJ Tuff,

Side Piece Duo,

Kristen & The Noise

Saturday, Oct. 7:

DJ Davie,

DJ Cruz,

9th Gear,

Feel Free,

Turning The Tide

Thursday, Oct. 12:

DJ Connair,

Full Circle Duo

The Original Greene Turtle

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 21:

No Brakes