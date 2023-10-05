Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Oct. 7: 5K Hero Run

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Hero Run or two mile walk, along with the 2023 First Responder Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Oct. 4. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. A Kids’ Hero Run and obstacle course for ages 9 and under will be held at 9:45 a.m.; the entry fee is $5. www.worwic.edu/5K.

Oct. 7: Fried Chicken Buffet

From 11 a.m. until at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 36540 Mt. Pleasant Road, Willards, Md. 21874. Vegetables, beverages and dessert included for dine-in. Carry-out platters available. Additional baked goods available for purchase. No pre-orders. Adults $15, Children $7.50, kids under 6 are free.

Oct. 7: Car, Bike Show

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 17th Annual Cruizers for Christ Car/Bike Show will be held at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church. Entry fee is $15. Trophies will be given to the Top 20 and “Best in Show.”

Oct. 7: Tindley Celebration

The Germantown School will host its annual gospel celebration of Berlin native Rev. Charles Albert Tindley from 1-4 p.m. In addition to the gospel music from Tindley’s vast body of hymns, the day will also include historical presentations on Tindley’s life and musical inspiration. Inside the school will be storytelling and puzzles for children and a Tindley exhibit for older visitors. The event is free, all are welcome.

Oct. 8: Blessing Of Animals

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin will be holding at 1 p.m. at the church, which is located at 3 Church Street in Berlin. Bring your dog, cat, horse, donkey, bird, fish, reptile or other animal buddy to receive a blessing on this Sunday closest to the Feast Day of St. Francis, patron saint of all animals.

Oct. 8: Blessing Of Animals

St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on 3rd Street in Ocean City will be blessing the animals in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi at 10 a.m. service. Animals must be leashed or crated. All creatures great and small are invited.

Oct. 9: Breast Cancer Event

Benefiting Women Supporting Women at 5:30 p.m. at Pure Fitness West Ocean City. Free to the public but donations greatly appreciated. Local area fitness instructors, auction and goodie bags. [email protected].

Oct. 10-12: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course virtually from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email:[email protected].

Oct. 10: Mini Golf Tourney

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Mini Golf Tournament at Nick’s Dino Golf Course on 125th Street in Ocean City at 2 p.m. Following the same rules and side bet contests as a real golf tournament, this event is for golfers and non-golfers alike. Prizes will be on hand for closest to the pin, hole in one, ball drop, and other fun contests. Mulligans available to gain an advantage. Beverages available along the course for sale. Happy Hour to follow at Grotto’s Pizza next door. Teams are twosomes, $50/team, shotgun start at 2 p.m. Sponsorships available. To register your team and snag a hole sponsorship, OceanPinesChamber.org.

Oct. 11: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet in the Ocean City 50 Plus Center located at 41st St. and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller) at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be from the Worcester County Commission on Aging. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

Oct. 12: Seafood Boil

Join the Ocean City Chamber for a Seafood Boil from 5-8 p.m. at the Ocean Downs Casino and spend the night enjoying great food and music. Dinner is being provided by Delmarva Boil Company and Monkee Paw will be playing music all night. Each ticket includes two free drinks, $10 in casino free play and food.

Oct. 13: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin will host its monthly crab cake dinner from 4-6 p.m., eat in or carryout. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24 for two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10 for a crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

Oct. 13: Memorial Trap Shoot

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League is holding the first Annual Marty Kwesko Memorial Trap Shoot. Open to veterans, first responders and sport shooting enthusiasts at noon at the Synepuxent Rod & Gun Club. Milt Warren by phone or text at 443-497-0057 or email at [email protected].

Oct. 13-14: Good Beer Festival

Wicomico County’s Good Beer Festival returns to Pemberton Park in Salisbury featuring unlimited sampling from nearly 40 breweries. In addition to craft beer, there will be domestics, ciders, seltzers and wine. Fan-favorite games will return, including a keg toss, beer-themed carnival games, cornhole and wall hooky.

Oct. 14: Bingo Fundraiser

The Willards Ladies Auxiliary’s 15th Annual Baskets, Bags & Bucks Bingo fundraiser will be held at the Willards Lions Club. Chinese auction, door prizes. Refreshments on sale. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Only 200 tickets will be sold. For tickets, call 410-726-1583 or 410-835-2285.

Oct. 14: Shopping Extravaganza

Powellville Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza will offer amazing vendors and offer the famous oyster sandwiches while you shop. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 5085 Powellville Rd Pittsville, Md. 21850. If you would like to be a vendor, email [email protected].

Oct. 14: Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Speaker will be award winning Captain Ken Thompson who will talk about the White Marlin Open.

Oct. 15: Empowering Children

Enlightening Women will hold a free community event at Henry Park, offering activities for the whole family, free school supplies, free food and free winter coat giveaways, community vendors and health vendors. Event starts at noon and runs through 4 p.m. [email protected].

Oct. 15: Blessing Of Pets

The Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Pets ceremony from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control.

Oct. 20: Fried Flounder Dinner

Bowen Fellowship Church in Newark will host at 4:30 p.m. a fried flouder dinner with sides. Carryout also available. $10.

Oct. 20: Oyster Fritters

The American Legion SAL will offer for sale in Berlin starting at 2 p.m.

Oct. 21: Pancake Breakfast

Worcester County Democrats will hold the Spirit of the Party Breakfast at WORCOA’s Ocean City 50+ Center located directly across from the north end of the Convention Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Join us for good times and to learn more about several of the upcoming Democratic candidates. Cost is $15 per person if paid in advance and $20 at the door. Registration forms can be found at worcesterdems.org. Mail it with your check payable to DCCWC. PO Box 1582, Berlin, Md. 21811. Call or text Tish at 410-804-3971 for more information or questions.

Oct. 21: Fried Chicken Dinner

Drive thru pickup only from 11 a.m..-until at New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, roll and dessert. Cost $15. Baked goods for sale. 410-543-8244.

Oct. 21: Church Fall Bazaar

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Allen Asbury United Methodist Church’s Fall Bazaar will offer delicious homemade chicken salad, soups, oyster sandwiches and baked goods. Also available will be homemade baked goods including lots of pies, cakes, Maryland beaten biscuits, sweet potato biscuits and other treats. A wide selection of books and favorite vendors will be available for browsing inside the building. Weather permitting, there will be yard sale tables outside, too.

Oct. 28: Pig Roast

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee invites all to a pig roast from noon-5 p.m. at Addis Barn, 11043 Mumford Road, Bishopville. All the fixings, family friendly, music by Chris Miller with special guest Diante Johnson, founder and president of the Black Conservative Federation. $35 per person; children 10 and under free.