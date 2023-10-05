Commended Student Named in National Merit Scholarship Program

by

Students BHead of School Dr. John McDonald of Worcester Preparatory School announced this week Sara Freih of Rehoboth Beach, Del. has been named a Commended Student in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2024 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2024 competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Freigh is pictured above with WPS Head of Upper School Carol Evans and McDonald.