BERLIN – Top law enforcement officials met with the Worcester County Board of Education in closed session this week after expressing school safety concerns. Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser and Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli and Chief Deputy Nate Passwaters met with the school board in a special session Wednesday. The meeting was requested…
SNOW HILL – A nonprofit staff position funded by Worcester County Public Schools is a cause for concern for at least one elected official. At the close of Tuesday’s meeting, which included a presentation from the local child advocacy center, Commissioner Chip Bertino highlighted the fact that while that nonprofit relied on grants to stay…
OCEAN CITY – Officials say the public will have 45 days to comment on an environmental impact statement regarding US Wind’s offshore wind energy project. Late last week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that a draft environmental impact statement on US Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan would be published on Oct. 6,…
SNOW HILL– County officials approved emergency legislation regulating cannabis establishments this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners approved legislation amending the Public Health Article to establish regulations for certain cannabis establishments. Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said the regulations needed to be in place before the state began issuing new business licenses. “It’s coming and we…
