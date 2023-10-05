Worcester Law Enforcement Officials Highlight School Safety Concerns; Letter Alleges ‘Repeated, And At Times Intentional Violations Of Maryland State Law’ In Failing To Notify Police Of Crimes Inside Schools BERLIN – Top law enforcement officials met with the Worcester County Board of Education in closed session this week after expressing school safety concerns. Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser and Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli and Chief Deputy Nate Passwaters met with the school board in a special session Wednesday. The meeting was requested… Read More »

Commissioner Shares Concerns Over Education Foundation Position; School System Responds SNOW HILL – A nonprofit staff position funded by Worcester County Public Schools is a cause for concern for at least one elected official. At the close of Tuesday’s meeting, which included a presentation from the local child advocacy center, Commissioner Chip Bertino highlighted the fact that while that nonprofit relied on grants to stay… Read More »

BOEM To Accept Public Comments On US Wind Offshore Project OCEAN CITY – Officials say the public will have 45 days to comment on an environmental impact statement regarding US Wind’s offshore wind energy project. Late last week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that a draft environmental impact statement on US Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan would be published on Oct. 6,… Read More »