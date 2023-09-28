Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28
410-289-BUXY
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 29:
David Tarlecki
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Uprizing
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th & Boardwalk
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays & Saturdays:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
410-289-6846
37th & 38th St. Oceanside at
Castle In The Sand Hotel
Friday, Sept. 29:
Darin Engh,
Aaron Howell Trio
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Dylan Canfield,
Jada Lee Band
Monday, Oct.1:
Hurricane Kevin,
Colossal Fossil Sauce
Thursday, Oct. 5:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Tear The Roof Off
Saturday, Sept. 29:
Lennon & The Leftovers
Wednesdays:
DJ Wax
Cork Bar
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Dust N Bones
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Sept. 29:
Shortcut Sunny
Wednesday, Oct. 4:
Brian Bishop
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.
Friday, Sept. 29:
The Harbor Boys
Saturday, Sept. 30:
DJ Magellan
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 29:
DJ RobCee,
The John Frase Project,
The JJ Billings Project
Saturday, Sept. 30:
DJ Niknax,
Making Waves,
Crash The Limo
Monday, Oct. 2: DJ RobCee
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Friday, Sept. 29:
TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Friday, Sept. 29:
DJ Bigler
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Cecilia’s Fall
DJ Bigler
Sunday, Oct. 1:
Opposite Directions
Thursday, Oct. 5:
Dust N Bones Duo
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beast By DeoGee
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Higher Education
Sunday, Oct. 1:
Beats By DeoGee
Mondays:
Karaoke w/Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boards
Friday & Saturday,
Sept. 29 & 30
DJ Festival
Tuesdays:
DJ Madame Dutchess
Wednesdays:
DJ Papi
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 29:
DJ Tuff,
DJ Bobby O,
Dear Zoe,
Shake Shake Shake,
Cherry Crush Band
Saturday, Sept. 30:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Cruz,
Lights Out By 8,
The Way Outs,
Shake Shake Shake
Thursday, Oct. 5:
DJ Connair,
Opposite Directions
The Original Greene Turtle
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 29:
TBA