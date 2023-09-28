Things I Like – September 29, 2023

by

Drama-less days

Live music on the Taylor House lawn

Learning about history

Feeding my teen’s photography interest

Going to OC during a storm

A day of sunshine after many without

Students using a wall pencil sharpener

The weeks leading up to vacation

Avoiding small talk whenever possible

Watching dogs on the beach

Nutella on anything

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.