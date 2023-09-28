OCEAN CITY – A new app’s launching this week coincides with the largest music festival the resort area has ever hosted.

The OceanCity.com App for iPhone and Android devices makes accessing OceanCity.com easier and more convenient than ever before. OceanCity.com has been a trusted website for the latest and most relevant information on Ocean City, serving as the go-to destination for visitors and residents seeking the best places to stay, dine, and play. The OCfun page on Facebook offers engaging content, reaching over 13 million people in the last month.

Now, the OceanCity.com App is set to revolutionize the way you experience Ocean City when you get to town. It will offer all the news stories and fresh content available from OceanCity.com, coupled with an extensive directory of businesses in the Ocean City area. With newly refined search features, users can quickly pinpoint their ideal dining spots, such as seafood places on the water; discover exciting activities, like boat tours of Assateague; or locate essential services, such as nearby grocery stores.

Launching just in time for the highly anticipated Oceans Calling Festival, the OceanCity.com App will provide festival-goers with an array of features designed to enhance their experience. The app has added an interactive map, helping app users easily navigate the festival grounds and locate all festival amenities. With the app, Oceans Calling concert-goers will have a searchable music lineup at their fingertips during the day’s events.

For the app launch during the Oceans Calling Festival, OceanCity.com is offering a two-night beercation on the Oct. 28 weekend to one lucky winner. Just download the OceanCity.com App by midnight on Oct. 1 and you will be entered to win the two-night stay in Ocean City and 2 VIP tickets to the Shore Craft Beer Fest at Sunset Park. The winner will be notified through the app on Oct. 2.

“We’re thrilled to bring the OceanCity.com experience to the palm of your hand,” said Adam Douglass at 5th Floor, the app developer. “Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, the OceanCity.com App will be your ultimate guide to making the most of Ocean City, Maryland. You can even win prizes, including an Ocean City getaway, just by using the App.”

One of the highlights of the OceanCity.com App is the spotlight it shines on Ocean City’s “Best of Ocean City®” award winners. Users can find the best businesses in Ocean City and cast votes for their favorite Ocean City businesses, contributing to the vibrant local community.

The OceanCity.com App became available for download on both iPhone and Android devices on Sept. 26.