Kiwanis Club Recognizes Member

eEvery month, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City recognizes a member who has done something extra during the year.  Pictured from left to right are President Bob Wolfing and recipients John Hanberry, Jose Alavarez, and Ron Wildgust.  Hanberry and Wildgust have set up equipment for many events and Alavarez has delivered food to Diakonia.