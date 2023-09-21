Wor-Wic Received Sponsorship for 5K Run

aWor-Wic Community College received a sponsorship from Eastern Shore Undercover for the college’s 5K Hero Run, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7. From left, Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the Wor-Wic Foundation and director of development, Heather Trader, development specialist, and John C. Moses, director of criminal justice, accept the sponsorship from Earl Campbell of Delmar, Md., and his daughter, Karli Campbell, a Wor-Wic student.