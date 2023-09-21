SNOW HILL – County leaders shared concerns about local intersections as well as the need for improvements on Route 589 during a visit with state transportation officials this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners met with Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld and other representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation to discuss the agency’s…
OCEAN CITY – Discussions on the conversion of the former Phillips Crab House property highlighted a resort commission meeting this week. On Tuesday, the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve a site plan to change the use of the former Phillips Crab House property, located at 21st street. Applicant LUX QOZP…
SNOW HILL – The committee that reviews how local jurisdictions use casino revenues is seeking new spending plans from the Town of Berlin and Worcester County. The Local Development Council (LDC), which meets twice a year to review local jurisdictions’ casino revenue spending, agreed this week to ask for new spending plans from Berlin and…
OCEAN CITY – Resort planners this week approved site plans for a hotel between 13th and 14th streets. Roughly 24 hours after gaining approval from the Mayor and Council to advance the conveyance of air rights over Washington Lane to a first reading, MHROC Property Owners LLC came before the Ocean City Planning and Zoning…
