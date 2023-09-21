OC Elementary Kindergartners Celebrated

Students CStudents in Ms. Thompson’s kindergarten class at Ocean City Elementary School celebrated the second week of school by writing about their school supplies that they love. Some items included their pencils, crayons, water bottles, erasers and more. Pictured, from left, are Moriah Saby, Nate Berke, Matheo Colmenarez Zapata, Caspian Twilley, and Naisa Kc.