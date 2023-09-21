Waldo Leonard Sterling Hansen, Jr.

BERLIN — Waldo Leonard Sterling Hansen, Jr., known as “Dew” to many, 83, of Berlin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, surrounded by his loving family.

Dew was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Baltimore, a son of the late Waldo Leonard Sterling Hansen, Sr. and Pauline Mildred (Taylor) Hansen.

In his younger years, Dew worked on the railroad for over 17 years. He was an astute businessman and got an early start in the restaurant business. He owned and operated several restaurants including Captain’s Galley, II in Ocean City, his most recent venture. He loved the work and spent most of his time there. Dew also loved watching football and most sports in general. In his leisure time, he enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Vegas, playing golf, hunting and fishing with family and friends and old westerns. Dew had a soft spot in his heart for all animals and especially missed his beloved dogs Chester and Stephanie.

He is survived by his wife, Michele J. Hansen; sons, Waldo Leonard Sterling Hansen, III and Jeffrey John Hansen and wife, Wynnette; daughter, Nicole Nichols and husband, Jamie; grandchildren, Melissa Ann Bunting, Jonathan Sterling Hansen, Chloe Madison Nichols, Connor James Nichols, Colin James Nichols and Chance James Nichols; a sister, Jean Colbourn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife and mother to his sons, Claudia S. Hansen; brothers, Elmer “Skeeter” Hansen and Stanley “Butch” Hansen; and a brother-in-law, William Colbourn.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a funeral service which begins at noon. The Reverend Howard Travers will officiate. Interment will follow at Melsons Cemetery in Delmar.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.

Dorothy Cascio Morse

BERLIN — On Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, Dorothy Cascio Morse peacefully passed away at Gull Creek Senior Living Community in Berlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents Rose and Paul Cascio; her husband, Tom Morse; her sisters Rose Santoro, Libby Coleianne and Betty Franco; and her brothers Andy, Paul, Angelo and Joseph Cascio.

As a long-time resident of Ocean City, Dorothy became active in numerous organizations that helped her community. She served as a member of both the American Legion Woman’s Auxiliary and as an Auxiliary Police Officer. She also gave her time to the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation, NOEL (Nothing Other Than Eating and Love) during the holiday season and the We Care program at Atlantic General Hospital. Dorothy loved spending time with her family, playing cards with friends and being a member of the Red Hat Society.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Roman Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1576, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.