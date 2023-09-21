Mallards Rolling

by

Sports DSports EAfter two weeks, Worcester Prep’s boys varsity soccer team has a 4-1 record with wins over Greenwood (9-0), Delmarva Christian (5-1), The Salisbury School (2-1) and Gunston (…). The Mallards lost last week to Indian River High School, 2-1. Pictured above are senior Dylan McGovern, who scored twice in the Indian River game, and sophomore Beckett Green battling for possession. Submitted Photos