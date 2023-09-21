Members of the Bresler family are pictured with OCFD representatives. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Robert I. Schattner Foundation (RIS), a Maryland-based non-profit and Mr. & Mrs. Sidney Bresler, along with their family, have pledged a $75,000 matching grant towards the construction of the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) Midtown Fire Station.

The impact of this grant is significant and facilitates the mission of building a state-of-the art fire station to serve the entire Ocean City community. A matching grant is a form of philanthropic giving where a charitable foundation or individual pledges to contribute an amount equal to what other donors contribute.

As an individual or business there are a variety of ways to donate, including purchasing a brick or granite tile that will be prominently displayed in the main entryway or foyer of the fire station, naming opportunities for rooms within the fire station, or simply giving a monetary donation.

To create your legacy brick, visit www.ocfirehouse3.com, where you can customize your brick with your family name, in honor of or in memory of a loved one. When you purchase a brick, this contribution will be matched through RIS and Mr. & Mrs. Sidney Bresler’s initiative.

By participating, not only are you making a financial contribution, but you are leaving your family name in perpetuity, prominently displayed in our new fire station — a symbol of your dedication to the safety and well-being of our community.

“We are immensely thankful for the generosity of the Schattner Foundation and the Bresler family,” said OCFD Firefighter/paramedic Ryan Whittington, the capital campaign chairman for the Fire Station 3 building fund. “Their commitment to match donations, including those for legacy bricks, brings us one step closer to achieving our goal and underscores the vital role community support plays in this endeavor. Together, we are excited to move this project forward.”

Sidney Bresler, president and chairman of the Schattner Foundation, said, “We are proud to stand alongside the Ocean City Midtown Fire Station and the broader community in this endeavor. The commitment of the Ocean City Fire Department is essential to the safety and welfare of all who live, visit, and own a business here, and we are honored to support their efforts.”

For businesses and community members who wish to have their donations matched or to purchase a legacy brick, contributions can be made online at www.ocfirehouse3.com or by mailing a check to Fire Station 3 Building Fund, PO Box 3217, Ocean City, Md. 21843.