OCEAN CITY – The first reading of an ordinance to close a portion of Chicago Avenue received a favorable vote this week.

On Monday, the Mayor and Council had before them the first reading of Ordinance 2023-17, authorizing the closure of Chicago Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets.

A portion of the roadway has already been converted into a walkway as part of the redevelopment of a downtown park.

“This is being done to accommodate the Downtown Recreation Complex,” said City Solicitor Heather Stansbury.

Earlier this month, City Engineer Paul Mauser came before the Mayor and Council with a request to close a portion of the Chicago Avenue corridor for the redevelopment of the Downtown Recreation Complex. He noted that the town’s charter allowed the town to alter, improve or close existing public right-of-way.

“Anyone who has visited the site can see construction has already taken place,” he said this month. “Essentially, it’s a done deal. But I think we still need an official council vote to officially close that section of the Chicago Avenue corridor.”

Located between 3rd and 4th streets bayside and bounded by Philadelphia and Chicago avenues, the Downtown Recreation Complex is being redeveloped in phases to include various recreation opportunities.

For the east section of the complex, the plan includes an expanded skate park, relocating the existing basketball courts and an improved inclusive playground area. The section to the west would be less developed and more passive. It includes a vast flexible lawn in the center surrounded by trees for pickup sports and other events, a playground area, new restrooms and more. The recreational fishing areas along the bulkhead would also be retained.

However, plans call for the Chicago Avenue corridor between 3rd and 4th streets to become existing right-of-way. To that end, the roadway should be officially closed.

“As everyone has seen, as part of the construction of the Downtown Recreation Complex, the corridor known as Chicago Avenue between 3rd and 4th street, where we used to have a road, is now a pervious concrete walkway that is not open to vehicular traffic. That was all part of the plan for the park,” Mauser explained earlier this month. “Essentially, I want to recommend to the council that we officially close this portion of the corridor.”

With no discussion this week, the council voted 6-0, with Councilman Peter Buas absent, to approve the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the closure of Chicago Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets.