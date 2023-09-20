Members of the Local Development Council are pictured at a meeting Wednesday. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

SNOW HILL – The committee that reviews how local jurisdictions use casino revenues is seeking new spending plans from the Town of Berlin and Worcester County.

The Local Development Council (LDC), which meets twice a year to review local jurisdictions’ casino revenue spending, agreed this week to ask for new spending plans from Berlin and Worcester County. Both jurisdictions are expected to begin spending their funding on different projects.

“Before they expend the money, they’re supposed to send you a plan,” said Roscoe Leslie, the county attorney.

While Town of Berlin officials have committed to using the municipality’s casino revenue to pay for enrollment in LEOPS (the Law Enforcement Officers Pension System), Worcester County officials have not yet decided on a use for the county’s casino revenue. Previously, it was being used to pay off the debt associated with Worcester Technical High School.

Cam Bunting, chair of the LDC, said she had requested the Town of Berlin’s multi-year plan but hadn’t received it and was becoming frustrated trying to deal with the town’s mayor. She said if the town used its casino revenue for LEOPS it wouldn’t be available to be used for other things. She said that after talking to various people throughout the state she didn’t think LEOPS was the kind of use legislators had intended when they set up the casino grants.

Del. Wayne Hartman noted that public safety was one of the uses identified as appropriate for casino revenue.

“But it’s a stretch,” Bunting said.

She said she was worried about setting a precedent.

Sen. Mary Beth Carozza said the language as far as how casino revenue could be used seemed broad.

“It goes to intent,” LDC member Matt Gordon said, adding that using the funding for LEOPS indefinitely did mean the money wasn’t available for more immediate uses. “It’s a very slippery slope at this point.”

Carozza said the multi-year plans that jurisdictions were required to submit could act as safeguards. Gordon agreed and said he didn’t think the LDC would be having the discussion if the town had submitted its multi-year plan when it had initially been requested.

“It comes down to is this the best use of funds,” Gordon said. “We just haven’t seen a plan … I think the prudent thing to do is provide the information they’ve been asked for so everyone can make an informed decision.”

Other LDC members agreed and voted unanimously, with LDC member Ivy Wells abstaining, in support of a motion to table discussion of the town’s funding until a plan was submitted.

“I think it’s a reasonable request,” Del. Charles Otto said.

In continuing their review of local jurisdictions and how they were spending their casino revenue, staff noted that the county had retired the debt associated with the construction of Worcester Technical High School. Because that was the project the county previously devoted its casino revenue to, the LDC agreed to request a new multi-year spending plan from the county as well as from Berlin.

Leslie pointed out, however, that while the town had already decided how to use its casino revenue going forward, county officials had not yet had that discussion. The LDC agreed to give both jurisdictions 60 days to submit their multi-year plans.

“We’ll look forward to receiving these plans as soon as possible,” Carozza said.

She added that she’d like to see a breakdown showing how much of the casino revenue was tied to sports betting. Hartman said casino revenue overall appeared to be tightening up.

Bobbi Jones of Ocean Downs Casino said that was a nationwide trend.

“There’s been a decline in gaming,” she said. “It’s a nationwide issue. It’s 100% tied to the economy.”