Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28
410-289-BUXY
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Aaron Howell Duo
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Tim Cyphers & The Animal
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th & Boardwalk
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays & Saturdays:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
410-289-6846
37th & 38th St. Oceanside at
Castle In The Sand Hotel
Friday, Sept. 15:
Darin Engh,
The Dunehounds
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Shortcut Sunny,
Beach Bandits
Sunday, Sept. 17:
Acoustic Campfire,
The Lauren Glick Band
Monday, Sept. 18:
Sean Loomis,
Remy & Lyons
Tuesday, Sept. 19:
Jess Arms,
Dave Hawkins
& Joe Mama
Wednesday, Sept. 20:
Jack Bannon,
Bell Bottom Blues
Thursday, Sept. 21:
Doug Kaetz,
Chris Diller Duo
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Identity Crisis
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Jim Long
& Mercury Agenda
Wednesdays:
DJ Wax
Cork Bar
Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Dickson Duo
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Sept. 15:
Wayne Blake
Wednesday, Sept. 20:
Kevin Poole
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Whiskey Revival
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Shots Fired
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 15: DJ RobCee,
Great Train Robbery,
Red Dirt Revolution
Saturday, Sept. 16: DJ Groove,
Great Train Robbery, Shake The Room
Monday, Sept. 18: DJ Hector,
Animal House
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Bryan Clark
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Latin Night
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Miles Bandana
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Friday, Sept. 15:
DJ Bigler
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Cecilia’s Fall,
Dust & Bones,
DJ Bigler
Sunday, Sept. 17:
Opposite Directions
Thursday, Sept. 21:
Dust N Bones Duo
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Sept. 16:
The Dunehounds,
Six Whiskey Revival,
Beats By Rampage
Sunday, Sept. 17:
Beats By DeoGee
Mondays:
Karaoke w/Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boards
Friday & Saturday,
Sept. 15 & 16
Surreal
Tuesdays:
DJ Madame Dutchess
Wednesdays:
DJ Papi
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 15:
DJ Tuff,
DJ Davie,
Scott Marshall
& The Highway Souls
Saturday, Sept. 16:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Cruz,
DJ Tuff,
South Penn Dixie,
Dear Zoe,
Steal The Sky
Thursday, Sept. 21:
DJ Connair,
Opposite Directions
The Original Greene Turtle
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Brain K. Hall
Saturday, Sept. 16:
No Brakes