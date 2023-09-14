Buxy’s/Dry Dock 28

410-289-BUXY

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 15:

Aaron Howell Duo

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Tim Cyphers & The Animal

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th & Boardwalk

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays & Saturdays:

Phil Perdue on Piano

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

410-289-6846

37th & 38th St. Oceanside at

Castle In The Sand Hotel

Friday, Sept. 15:

Darin Engh,

The Dunehounds

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Shortcut Sunny,

Beach Bandits

Sunday, Sept. 17:

Acoustic Campfire,

The Lauren Glick Band

Monday, Sept. 18:

Sean Loomis,

Remy & Lyons

Tuesday, Sept. 19:

Jess Arms,

Dave Hawkins

& Joe Mama

Wednesday, Sept. 20:

Jack Bannon,

Bell Bottom Blues

Thursday, Sept. 21:

Doug Kaetz,

Chris Diller Duo

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 15:

Identity Crisis

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Jim Long

& Mercury Agenda

Wednesdays:

DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Dickson Duo

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Sept. 15:

Wayne Blake

Wednesday, Sept. 20:

Kevin Poole

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.

Friday, Sept. 15:

Whiskey Revival

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Shots Fired

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Sept. 15: DJ RobCee,

Great Train Robbery,

Red Dirt Revolution

Saturday, Sept. 16: DJ Groove,

Great Train Robbery, Shake The Room

Monday, Sept. 18: DJ Hector,

Animal House

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Bryan Clark

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Latin Night

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Friday, Sept. 15:

Miles Bandana

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd.,

West O.C.

Friday, Sept. 15:

DJ Bigler

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Cecilia’s Fall,

Dust & Bones,

DJ Bigler

Sunday, Sept. 17:

Opposite Directions

Thursday, Sept. 21:

Dust N Bones Duo

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beats By Deogee

Saturday, Sept. 16:

The Dunehounds,

Six Whiskey Revival,

Beats By Rampage

Sunday, Sept. 17:

Beats By DeoGee

Mondays:

Karaoke w/Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boards

Friday & Saturday,

Sept. 15 & 16

Surreal

Tuesdays:

DJ Madame Dutchess

Wednesdays:

DJ Papi

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 15:

DJ Tuff,

DJ Davie,

Scott Marshall

& The Highway Souls

Saturday, Sept. 16:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Cruz,

DJ Tuff,

South Penn Dixie,

Dear Zoe,

Steal The Sky

Thursday, Sept. 21:

DJ Connair,

Opposite Directions

The Original Greene Turtle

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 15:

Brain K. Hall

Saturday, Sept. 16:

No Brakes