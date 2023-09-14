Things I Like – September 15, 2023

by

Eating well on a Monday

My son’s love for ringing the church bell

The first NFL weekend

September beach days

A new pair of shoes that feel old

Saving up for something I want

Making tacos at home

Competitive young athletes

Putting away the last grocery

Good book recommendations

Walking to dinner in Berlin

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.