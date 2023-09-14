Terri, Avi, David and Lemor Sibony recently presented Atlantic General Hospital and Atlantic General Hospital Foundation leadership with a $52,000 donation. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation recently received a donation of $52,000 from the Sunsations group, in memory of Nisim Farchi and Seymour Krasner, for the ongoing operating and capital needs of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System, including the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center.

The Sunsations group started in 1983 with its first store in Ocean City. The group has since expanded to over 45 retail stores with locations in Maine, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.

“Atlantic General Hospital and Health System cannot achieve our mission of improving the quality of life for residents in the communities we serve without loyal donors like the Sibony family and the Sunsations group,” said Atlantic General Hospital President and CEO Don Owrey. “This contribution will assist Atlantic General greatly in support of our ongoing operations and also in contributing towards the technological and practice updates that are needed to provide the most up to date, advanced and high quality health care to area residents.”

Sunsations proprietor Avi Sibony said, “The Sunsations group recognizes the importance of having a cancer care facility right here in Worcester County. Not only did we lose our mother, Celia, to cancer after extensive travel back and forth from a distant cancer center, but several friends and family members have dealt with various cancer diagnoses and treatment. We are happy to do our part in contributing towards the comprehensive cancer care in our community.”

Donations to Atlantic General Hospital and Health System assure the continued provision of a coordinated health care system with access to quality care, personalized service and education for the residents and visitors of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, Accomack and Sussex counties.