OCEAN CITY – Transportation officials say they are exploring seasonal pay increases to attract drivers and conductors ahead of the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, officials provided members of the Ocean City Transportation Committee with an update on seasonal recruitment. As preparations for the 2024 season commence, Transit Manager Rob Shearman said staff are exploring a 3% pay increase for new and turning seasonal bus and tram employees.

“So pending approval, that’s what we’re angling toward at this time,” he said.

Shearman told committee members this week the public works department had met with City Manager Terry McGean Monday to discuss seasonal pay and incentives for the next fiscal year. In addition to a 3% pay increase, the town is proposing to keep incentives such as sign-on and end-of-season bonuses.

“The council has to approve it, but that’s going to be the proposal,” McGean said.

Councilman Tony DeLuca noted that sign-on bonuses were introduced late in the season to attract additional tram drivers and conductors. He questioned if those bonuses should increase in 2024.

“We think we’ve stopped the bleeding, quite frankly, with what we’ve done,” McGean replied. “What I think we need to do is maintain where we’re at. Last year, the sign-on bonus was a late thing … Just as we did this year, we can adjust. But I think having it out there ahead of time will help.”

Shearman noted the 2024 incentives would also extend a $250 sign-on bonus to the bus tech division. He noted that while the transportation was hoping to have 10 techs this year, it had only been able to hire two.

“That is the one position we have not been able to fill consistently the past couple of seasons,” he said. “We have a high degree of burnout with the staff we do have.”

When asked if the sign-on bonus would apply to returning bus techs, McGean said it would.

“That will be part of the full package,” he said.

Councilwoman Carol Proctor asked if the town’s pay was competitive. Shearman said it was difficult to determine.

“It really depends on how you classify what their skill level is,” he replied. “It’s CDL-required, so it could probably pay a little more. But it doesn’t deal with some of the same level of stress the drivers on the road do. It’s tough to place what the compensation level should be.”

Public Works Director Hal Adkins questioned when the proposed pay adjustments and incentives would be approved. McGean said he hoped to present the seasonal pay adjustments and incentives to the council in October.