Parents, Stay Informed On Child’s Education

Editor:

School is back in session, parents are completing all those forms, which apparently now are done online. Parents, be mindful of the consent you are giving the Board of Education about your child’s health and curriculum options.

Hopefully in those forms, there will be an option to “opt-in” to choices about administrating health care to your child and to your child’s participation in the Maryland Comprehensive Health Education Framework, which will introduce your kindergartener to “a range of ways people identify and express their gender,” to your seventh grader being required to describe numerous ways individuals achieve sexual gratification. More than likely you will be given the option to “opt-out,” and parents you will need to be vigilant throughout the school year to make sure your child is not being introduced to curriculum you find objectionable and inappropriate. This includes library books readily available to your child.

Parents, please take the time to visit your child’s school library to determine if there are books you will not want your child to check out, although you will have no way of controlling the in-school exposure your child will have when they visit the library during school hours. There is a site https:/www.booklook.info/public-book-reports where you may review many of the suggestive titles available in our Worcester County Public School libraries. This site grades the severity of the sexual or objectionable content and summarizes it with excerpts.

In prior years, a concerned citizen-/taxpayer was able to request a review of an objectionable book in the school

libraries. In 2022, I requested a review of a particularly sexual content book, which introduces and normalizes pedophilia and sodomy, it went through the review process and Superintendent Lou Taylor, through written correspondence, advised me the book would remain in the school libraries.

It seems this year, that policy, the “School Library Media Procedure for Challenged Materials” has been revised, and since I am not a parent, guardian, student or school employee, I do not have the right to request a review of

the material in our schools that my tax dollars have paid for. I had already reviewed a book available in our schools before learning I could not submit the request. This book introduces and encourages exploring and engaging in sexual activity. It introduces and encourages the use of crystal meth, referred to as The Monster in this book, glamorizing the use of meth and other drugs. It normalizes and minimizes rape. It minimizes the decision to terminate the life of an unborn child, reminding the female subject in the book that abortion was an option and that her parents did not have to know, just bring $500 and a ride. This book introduces or suggest “cutting,” as well as introduces or suggest suicide as a solution to deal with the addiction or the situation she found herself in.

The Worcester County Board of Education defends this book and all the others, many of which are graphically illustrated, stating a troubled student can identify with the subject matter. Instead, why not choose to focus on positive literature and resources that would help the student rise above, overcome or gain control of the situation they were facing.

Again parents, it’s not easy or convenient for working parents, or parents with other obligations, to visit your child’s school or to attend Board of Education meeting, which fortunately, after repeated requests, the board added some night meetings to the schedule for working parents, concerned citizens and taxpayers convenience, please take the opportunity to attend as many of these meeting as you can and tour your child’s school and library. Ask your child about their school day, and what they talked about that day, these are our children and grandchildren, we should be the ones making decisions and having input on what is presented to them.

Patricia Barbely

Newark

x

Grateful To All Who Helped Husband

Editor:

Thank you to all those who helped my husband at Harborside on Sept. 5.

While normally steady on his feet, the heat affected him almost immediately as we got out of the car.

So from the gentleman who crossed the parking lot to offer assistance on the way in, to the staff, many locals and visitors as well as the camping ladies from West Virginia, we offer our sincere appreciation for your kind help as we exited the restaurant.

All of you will remain in our hearts with gratitude.

John and Sharon Mick

Berlin