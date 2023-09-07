Postcard from Bunk Mann’s collection

One of Ocean City’s most upscale hotels the Stephen Decatur was built on the north corner of 12th Street and the Boardwalk in 1930.

Its clientele included many business and political figures from Baltimore and Annapolis and was known as a popular place to be seen in the 1940s and ‘50s. The lobby featured two large fireplaces while the four tall columns supporting the porch roof were among the Boardwalk’s most recognizable architectural features.

The Stephen Decatur Hotel was razed at the end of the 1977 season and replaced by the Decatur House condominium the following year.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.