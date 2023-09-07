Police Commission Talks Scooter, Noise Violations OCEAN CITY – Police officials say they continue to educate the public on the use of scooters and two-wheel vehicles on sidewalks following recent complaints. On Wednesday, members of the Ocean City Police Commission discussed recent complaints reported to the Ocean City Police Department involving the use of scooters and other two-wheel vehicles on the… Read More »

Resort Planners OK Mini Golf Request; Owner Seeks Conditional Use For 18-Hole Course OCEAN CITY – A conditional use request for a miniature golf course will advance to the Mayor and Council with a favorable recommendation. Nearly a year after receiving a conditional use for a new miniature golf course near 19th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, the connections of Nick’s Golf came before the Ocean City Planning and… Read More »

Quiet Storm’s Ongoing ‘Maui Strong’ Campaign Tops $100K In Sales OCEAN CITY – A local surf shop continues to raise funds for Maui following recent wildfires. In recent weeks, Quiet Storm Surf Shop began selling “Maui Strong” T-shirts to benefit two Hawaiian nonprofits helping to rebuild parts of the island devastated by wildfires. As of Wednesday, the local company has raised $100,000 through T-shirt sales.… Read More »