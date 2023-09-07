A rendering shows what the Assateague Landing Apartments would look like along Bay Street. Submitted image

BERLIN – Officials approved plans for a new apartment complex on Bay Street in Berlin.

The Berlin Planning Commission last week approved a preliminary site plan for Assateague Landing Apartments, a project planned for a 2.8-acre site on Bay Street. The approval comes after improvements were made by the developer since the project was initially presented in June.

“It’s 120% better than what you came in with before,” commission member Ron Cascio said.

In June, Chris Carbaugh of the Atlantic Group presented the commission with concept plans to build 20 one-story townhouse rental units on a 2.8-acre lot on Bay Street. While commission members said they’d like to see the property improved, they were critical of the elevation drawings presented and said the project needed to incorporate some overflow parking area.

Carbaugh returned to the commission last week with updated renderings of the project. He said that in response to the commission’s suggestions the developer had added eight guest parking spaces in addition to the two spaces provided to each unit. Five of the guest spaces will be located adjacent to the project’s stormwater management area while three will be located at the end of the cul-de-sac.

“The board also requested we make some aesthetic improvements to the elevations,” Carbaugh said, adding that the designer had incorporated front porches, some cupolas and had worked in some exterior material upgrades.

“It looks good to me,” commission member Pete Cosby said.

Commission member Chris Denny agreed it was an improvement over what was presented in June.

Gina Velong, a resident of Decatur Farms, said this project backed up to a portion of her community and she had stormwater concerns. She said homes near the project area already dealt with drainage issues.

“And now you’re going to have twice the amount of water coming at them,” she said, referencing the apartment project’s impervious surface.

Carbaugh said there was a 140-foot buffer between the development and Decatur Farms. He said the project would also be designed to handle stormwater.

“It’s required that we capture our runoff,” he said.

Planning Director Dave Engelhart said the developer would be required to submit stormwater management plans for inspection to his office before any permits were issued. Engelhart also read into the record a letter from Councilman Dean Burrell regarding the proposed development.

“It is my opinion the east side of Berlin has reached its capacity of multifamily units,” Burrell wrote.

The commission went on to vote 4-0 to approve the preliminary site plan for Assateague Landing Apartments.