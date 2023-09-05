File Photo

NEWARK – After-school programs will be available at certain northern Worcester County schools following reallocation of funding within the school system’s budget.

Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) announced last week that because the school system was receiving a grant for after-school programs at economically disadvantaged schools, funding that had been set aside for those programs could be used to fund programs at Ocean City and Showell elementary schools, Berlin Intermediate School, and Stephen Decatur Middle and High schools.

“We have worked hard to eliminate the stigma of out-of-school time being only for remediation or ‘failing’ students,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said in a news release. “Our programs are educational, but also fun, engaging, and include enrichment and interest-based components. Being able to ensure they are offered at every school in our system this year is vital for our students’ success.”

The school system announced last week that it would be receiving $800,000 in funding from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program. The grants will fund Students that are Ready (STAR) programs at Pocomoke’s elementary, middle and high schools, Snow Hill’s elementary, middle and high schools and at Buckingham Elementary School. This grant funding is renewable throughout the three-year grant period if continuation grants are approved annually.

Funding that was dedicated for the STAR programs in the budget will now be reallocated to restore after-school programs cut at Ocean City and Showell Elementary, Berlin Intermediate School, and Stephen Decatur Middle and High schools.

“Receiving this news was very exciting for our school system,” Taylor said. “Not only will the schools implementing the STAR program be able to offer their students a robust after-school program, but those schools in the northern region will now be able to offer valuable after-school programs to their students as well.”

In June, when the school system’s budget cuts were initially announced, officials made clear that programs at economically disadvantaged schools would not be impacted because they were funded through grants. When asked what had changed with last week’s announcement, WCPS officials said that in June they had no idea if Worcester could be granted the 21st Century Community Learning Center grants.

“Because of that, WCPS allocated American Rescue Plan (ARP) tutoring and special education grant funding to ensure we could continue the programs at our economically disadvantaged schools (All Pocomoke schools, all Snow Hill schools, and Buckingham),” said Carrie Sterrs, the school system’s coordinator of public relations and special programs, in an email. “When we received notice that we received both 21st Century grants, which were dedicated specifically to those economically disadvantaged schools, it freed the ARP tutoring and special education grant funding to allow for the restoration of the programs cut at OCES, SES, BIS, SDMS, and SDHS.”

According to WCPS, the new STAR programs will offer students a broad array of additional services, programs, and activities, such as youth development and engagement activities, substance abuse and alcohol prevention, service-learning, violence prevention, counseling, art, music, recreation, and technology education that are designed to reinforce and complement the regular academic program of participating students.

In the spring of 2023, WCPS after-school programs served more than 1,400 students. Approximately 55% of students served receive free or reduced meal benefits, and 14% of students served were identified as having special needs.