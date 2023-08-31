Worcester County NAACP Hosted Maryland Chapter of MADD

bThe Worcester County NAACP hosted the Maryland Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)at a recent meeting at the Berlin 50 plus Center. One mission of MADD is to recognize impaired driving as a violent crime and hold drunk and drugged drivers accountable. Pictured are Ivory Smith, NAACP President, and MADD presenters Tom McKnight and Amy Davis.