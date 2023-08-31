Community Shows Support For Buckingham Elementary BERLIN– An unprecedented amount of donations from the community is expected to provide Buckingham Elementary School students with a strong start to the school year. As they prepared their classrooms for students this week, teachers at Buckingham were overwhelmed by the ways the community has offered support to individual classrooms and the school as a… Read More »

Berlin Council Approves Town-Owned Cellphones For Officials BERLIN – The Berlin Town Council agreed to move forward with purchasing town-owned cellphones for employees and elected officials. At the recommendation of Mayor Zack Tyndall, the council voted unanimously on Monday to purchase AT&T FirstNet devices for most staff and elected officials. He said the recommendation came in the wake of an increasing number… Read More »

Resort Officials Provide Update As Oceans Calling Festival Nears OCEAN CITY – City officials this week got a better understanding of what the public can expect in the days leading up to the Oceans Calling Festival. In a work session Tuesday, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented the Mayor and Council with an update on the Oceans Calling Festival, set for Sept.… Read More »