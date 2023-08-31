BERLIN– An unprecedented amount of donations from the community is expected to provide Buckingham Elementary School students with a strong start to the school year. As they prepared their classrooms for students this week, teachers at Buckingham were overwhelmed by the ways the community has offered support to individual classrooms and the school as a…
Read More »
BERLIN – The Berlin Town Council agreed to move forward with purchasing town-owned cellphones for employees and elected officials. At the recommendation of Mayor Zack Tyndall, the council voted unanimously on Monday to purchase AT&T FirstNet devices for most staff and elected officials. He said the recommendation came in the wake of an increasing number…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY – City officials this week got a better understanding of what the public can expect in the days leading up to the Oceans Calling Festival. In a work session Tuesday, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented the Mayor and Council with an update on the Oceans Calling Festival, set for Sept.…
Read More »
BERLIN – Municipal officials got a look at a new vision for the future development of Heron Park at a work session this week. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council hosted a work session to talk about Heron Park’s parcel 57 and a potential sales contract with developer Palmer Gillis. During the public comment portion…
Read More »