First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League Replace Flag

cStrong winds from a summer storm left in tatters the Marine Corps flag that Stuart Smith was flying at his house in West Ocean City. Smith is a 97-year-old veteran who served in Korea, where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. His flag was replaced recently by the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League. The photo shows First State Detachment Commandant Al Soto, Rey. Smith, and Detachment past commander Bob Broderick displaying the flag he was given.