FENWICK ISLAND – Officials say more sidewalks could be coming to Fenwick Island in the coming fiscal years.

Mayor Natalie Magdeburger told the Fenwick Island Town Council last week that the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has accelerated its timeline for a sidewalk project along Coastal Highway. With the first phase of sidewalk construction now complete, Magdeburger said there is a potential to bring walkways to the remainder of town earlier than planned.

“DelDOT did in fact keep its promise and moved us up for design funding for the other sidewalks,” she said. “They initially had us scheduled to be funded in the 28-29 time period. I was able to talk to them last year and convince them that it was a good thing for everybody if they moved it up. And they have indeed funded us for the design.”

This spring, the town began construction on a long-awaited sidewalk project. Using $600,000 in allocated funding, crews spent weeks installing sidewalks along five bayside blocks, beginning in front of Warren’s Station restaurant at Indian Street and moving south toward Dagsboro Street.

With the project now complete, officials say they will continue to work with DelDOT to install walkways along the remainder of Coastal Highway. Magdeburger said she and other council members were meeting with DelDOT representatives on Sept. 18.

“We’ll start talking to them about the project, what issues may be occurring and try to keep things moving,” she said. “If all goes well and we can get things done, then we would ask for funding in the 25-26 fiscal year. Maybe we’ll get sidewalks in the rest of town, and that’s certainly going to be our goal.”

For roughly two decades, town officials have sought the state’s support for the installation of sidewalks along Coastal Highway. And in 2018, the town agreed to fund 20% of a study that would determine the financial feasibility of installing a continuous sidewalk system along the main corridor, from Delaware Avenue to James Street.

The results of that study, however, came as a surprise to officials when it was learned the project had a $10 million cost estimate, with the town being responsible for 20%, or roughly $2 million.

To that end, officials decided to take a different approach, opting for a town-led, phased project that would prioritize key bayside blocks. And with allocated funds and bond bill grants, the town was able to install its first section of sidewalk this spring.

“We are so excited that we could bring this 20-year-in-the-making project to a successful completion,” Magdeburger said this spring. “This is a great addition for Fenwick and our businesses on the north side as well as our entire community.”