The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Nally Venture’s newest business, Nally Homes. Pictured, front from left, are Hector Herrera, Don Stewart, Carol Palmai, Liz Nally, Mike Nally and Macie Parcells; and, back from left, Owen Nally, Luke Payne, Jen Walls, Conor Nally and Taylor Jachimski. Submitted Photo

Physician Hired

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials have announced that Dr. Cristian F. Salgado is joining the health system on Sept. 11, 2023, to provide pediatric care to Worcester County and the surrounding area.

Salgado completed his pediatrics residency at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, after attending University of Maryland School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

He achieved high honors throughout his education, graduating Summa Cum Laude from both the University of Maryland, College Park, and medical school, where he was also inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha national medical honor society.

Salgado was born and raised in Quito, Ecuador, and is fluent in both English and Spanish. He is excited to be relocating to the Eastern Shore with his wife, who was born and raised in Berlin, Md.

Salgado will be seeing patients at Atlantic General Pediatrics in West Ocean City until the practice’s new office space at the Gudelsky Family Medical Center in Ocean Pines is complete. To schedule an appointment, families can call 443-728-1004.

New Tenant

SALISBURY – Matthew Trader of Rinnier Development Company recently closed a deal to bring national tenant, Jake’s Wayback Burgers, to Delmar, Del.

The popular burger restaurant will occupy the north endcap space of the Delmar Square Shopping Center. Jake’s Wayback Burgers is set to open sometime in the next few months.

This is one of many deals that Trader has been working to bring to his hometown of Delmar.

Trader comments, “I always push hard to bring new businesses to my hometown (Delmar). I want to see the town flourish and grow the right way. I’ll be blunt, Delmar’s biggest issue is that they have focused too much on residential growth and not enough on bringing in new businesses. That has put way too much pressure on local infrastructure while simultaneously losing jobs and tax revenue to surrounding towns. You focus on creating jobs, then you build more homes. That’s basic economics 101.”

He continued, “Don’t get me wrong, I recognize you have to build the population in order to attract new businesses, but you want to make sure you’re creating the right demographics in the process. Especially when you are trying to maintain the fundamentals and history that Delmar was built on. Growth is important, but you have to find the right balance between local and national tenants.

“Bringing in a national tenant like Wayback Burgers is great for the town because it creates retail gravity. Major tenants begin to feel more comfortable about coming into an area when they see others there. In my opinion, Delmar is well positioned to attract new businesses, if they want them and are willing to fight for them. There is no reason they should lose deals, and the jobs that come with them, to other towns like they have in the past.”

Advisor Welcomed

MILLSBORO – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) announces the newest addition to its team, Regina Esposito, investment advisor representative.

Esposito is based out of the Delaware office, the firm’s second location which opened in April 2023.

Already an active member of the community, her business development skills combined with her knowledge in the industry bode promise for the firm’s continued growth in the region.

Vice President and Partner Michael Sise, CFP, ChFC, CPFA, AIF, CRPC, expressed, “Regina’s mind for finance, hunger to learn and passion for people make her a tremendous addition to our team. As a financial advisor, Regina spends her time building trust and familiarity with her clients in an effort to provide comprehensive planning recommendations for their future financial success.”

Esposito was born and raised in her family’s chocolate factory in Hazleton, Pa. In 2003 she received a dual B.A. in civil engineering and architectural engineering from Drexel University. Esposito began her career with DuPont as a project manager in south Philadelphia. Professionally she has had experience in engineering design in Las Vegas, engineering management in the poultry industry, and industrial sales for an international company. Additionally, she has managed the financials of investment properties, rentals, and startup of her family’s industrial welding business.

Esposito is a current resident of Dagsboro, Del., where she resides with her fiancé, their two small sons and sheepadoodle. Her family enjoys boating, traveling, and dining at new places.

Directors Recognized

SALISUBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate Executive Managing Directors Brent and Amy Miller were recently featured in “Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage”, a book written by world’s top commercial real estate broker coach, Rod Santomassimo.

Santomassimo founded The Massimo Group. The Massimo Group is a community of CRE experts leveraging proven processes and integrated platforms for the most dedicated commercial real estate agents who aspire to build the CRE business and life they have always desired.

All Massimo Coaches are active commercial real estate brokers who haven’t only “been there, done that,” but more importantly, they are currently “in there doing it.”

With over 30 Certified Massimo CRE Coaches, the Massimo Group brings centuries of combined brokerage experience.

This is not the first time Miller and his team have been featured in one of Santomassimo’s books. In 2016, “Teams Built to Dominate” was released, including the background of Brent and Amy Miller and their start in commercial real estate. Chapter 11, titled “My Family” discusses the culture at SVN Miller and its role in the success of this team.

“Dominators of Commercial Real Estate Brokerage” revisits featured brokers to discuss how they adapted to the decline in market velocity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Touching again on the company culture, Brent Miller discusses how the team adapted to the change in the working environment.

Office Leased

DELMAR – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate senior advisors Wesley Cox, CCIM, and Meredith Mears have successfully collaborated to lease a 3,500-square-foot medical office space at 9315 Ocean Highway in Delmar, Md. The space will be the new home to “Best Remedy Urgent Care.”

Cox of The Hanna Team had the space listed and Meredith Mears brought in the tenant. This medical office space is part of the Delmar Professional Center, which was the previous home to Peninsula Gastroenterology Associated and the Peninsula Endoscopy Center before the doctor’s retirement. The new tenant, Best Remedy Urgent Care, plans to open this fall.

“The owners of this property placed their confidence and trust in me to help manage this part of their retirement, so I am excited for both the new tenant and for my client who will now have this additional reoccurring income added to their portfolio.”, Cox commented about the transaction.

“I chose to open my first clinic on the shore because this is where my family is, and I love the community.” said Chisola Sherman, owner of Best Remedy Urgent Care. “I grew up in a small town and expanding access to healthcare and providing personal care is near and dear to my heart. As a first generation American it has been a lifelong dream to start my own practice and the growing Shore was a perfect fit!”

“It was a pleasure to work with Best Remedy Urgent Care to secure a location that will allow their business to flourish in the coming years,” said Mears. “I’m thrilled that we were able to find a location and lease terms that could bring forth their establishment on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”

Commission Appointment

SALISBURY – Trudy Hall, MD, TidalHealth’s senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer, was recently named to the newly formed Commission to Study Trauma Center Funding.

Her appointment was made official by Laura Herrera Scott, MD, MPH, secretary of the Maryland Department of Health.

Senate Bill 493 and House Bill 675, signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore in May of this year, established the commission to examine the adequacy of trauma funding across the state for operating, capital, and workforce costs.

Trauma centers require significant resources as they specialize in swiftly treating life-threatening conditions and promptly providing resuscitative care. Costs to maintain those resources have increased significantly.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md., operates the only trauma center on the Eastern Shore. Currently, state reimbursement provides less than 10% of the total cost required to keep the service viable.

In 2003, the Maryland General Assembly created the Maryland Trauma Physician Services Fund to aid Maryland’s trauma system. In the 20 years that have passed, there has been no comprehensive review of this fund despite the industry growing and evolving.

As a result, many trauma centers in Maryland, including the one at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, are experiencing significant funding challenges that could, potentially, lead to the closure of the service if not adequately reimbursed.

This commission to study trauma funding, which features a representative from each of the designated Level I, II, III and pediatric trauma centers in Maryland, is tasked with the goal of finding a permanent funding reimbursement solution.

“Trauma care in the state of Maryland remains at risk and is woefully insufficiently funded to ensure that essential life-saving care that no one at any Maryland hospital or in any Maryland community wants to see eliminated,” said Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, president/CEO of TidalHealth. “Dr. Hall’s appointment to the body is a significant achievement for the people of the Eastern Shore. She brings a passionate voice to the table to ensure our unique trauma challenges, like expanding summer populations at the local resorts and a primarily rural service area, will not be overlooked.”

Hall has an impressive and proven career of executive level leadership in healthcare facilities across Maryland, including serving for eight years as a commissioner on the Health Service and Cost Review Commission. She is board-certified and a Fellow in the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Hall is also a previous diplomat on the National Board of Medical Examiners.