Things I Like – August 25, 2023

by

Seeing old friends on the beach in OC

The show, “Joe Pickett”

Days off from multitasking

Watching kids play in the sand

The vibe at the Berlin Farmers Market

Meetings under an hour

Lunch on the beach at the Castle

That my teens will try new foods

Live music

People walking the boards with huge stuffed animals

The Women’s World Cup

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.