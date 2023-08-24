Ralph Richard White

OCEAN CITY — Ralph Richard White otherwise known as Dick, age 81, passed away on Sunday Aug. 20, 2023, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Born and raised in Ocean City, he was the son of the late Herbert and Mabel White.

Dick was a simple man and enjoyed the simple things in life. He grew up loving the town he lived in, running up and down the boardwalk with friends and enjoying the beach everyday. His kind heart and smile will be remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Kyle Krabill ; his son Michael White; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jerry Daisy, and brother, Robert “Bob” White.

By his request no services will be held and his remains will be scattered in his most beloved place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin Md. 21811.

X

Ricky Andrew Phillips

HEBRON — Ricky Andrew Phillips, 69, of Hebron, went home to our Lord on Aug. 18, 2023 after a valiant battle with illness.

Ricky, who was affectionately known as Tuqer by many friends, was born in Salisbury, to the late Thomas Phillips and Beverly Joann Phillips. He attributed much of his upbringing to his late maternal grandparents Madeline and Carlton Mitchell of Mardela Springs. Ricky was the oldest of four children, survived by his brother Gregory Phillips (Claudia), and sisters Darlene Moore (Ken) and Jacqueline Gray (Mark).

The Phillips family has always had a love for the state of Montana. And by chance that is where he met his wife of 40 years, Ruth Phillips of Hebron. A chance meeting at the Wagon Wheel Bar in Hardin, Montana would alter the course of their lives forever.

Together Ricky and Ruth created a beautiful family full of unconditional love. They were blessed with three children Martha Risingsun, Kerri Phillips and Joshua Phillips (Amber). He was HoHo to eight beautiful grandchildren, Kayden Lipinski, Peyton Lipinski, Liam Lipinski, Pierce Phillips, Raven Phillips, Saige Phillips, Jade Phillips and Zyla Phillips. Nothing made him happier than time spent with his family.

Ricky made so many lifelong friendships throughout his life. Every friendship was sacred to him. If he called you a friend that was something so special. He loved them like family.

As many may know Ricky loved a good bargain. Much of his time was spent going to yard sales, flea markets, and thrift stores. A passion he passed on to his children. He also loved music. All genres, from all decades. He loved it all. His real passion was singing. He had such a soulful voice. In his later years Ricky embraced his grays and took on the role of Santa for the town of Berlin. He loved it so much and it brought him so much joy. That is where his grandkids got the name HoHo. Never grandpa, always HoHo. He had a love for his Washington Redskins that never wavered. He was an avid sports fan, watching everything from college softball to the NBA Finals. Ricky was a unique, loving, soulful, proud man who will be dearly missed.

A private inurnment will be held at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury arranged by Burbage Funeral Home for close family. A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at Union Community House Fellowship Hall, 4218 Union Church Rd., Salisbury, Md. 21801 for all who wish to join in celebrating the life of Ricky ‘Tuqer’ Phillips. Please bring your instruments, your voice if you wish to sing, and stories that you wish to share.

In lieu of flowers if you would like to assist with funeral expenses please contact the family directly. And to all “Love Love”.

X

Jane Diane Harrison

BERLIN — Jane Diane Harrison, age 76, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at The Macky and Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines.

Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Burbage Harrison and Ida Melson Harrison.

She is survived by her son, Donnie Wooten (Vicki Miller) of Berlin, and daughter, Tammy Balster of Berlin. There are seven grandchildren, C.J. Balster, Megan Wooten, Gabby Wooten, Molly Wooten, Michael Wooten, Brandon Wooten and Will Robertson, and one great-grandchild, Bryson Balster. She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria Esham (Bill), Linda Harrison and twin sister Joan Lynch.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Dean Wooten and Darin Wooten, and a sister, Kay Harrison, but is survived by her daughters-in-law, Brenda Wooten and Anne Marie Wolfsheimer.

Also surviving is her life-long friend, Sally Parker of Salisbury.

Jane was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, class of 1964. She had worked as an insurance agent for many years with William L. Corey Insurance Company and Atlantic Smith, Cropper, and Deeley Insurance. She was a member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin and enjoyed camping.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug, 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Mark Piedmonte will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane’s name to The Coastal Hospice Macky and Pam Stansell House, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21801. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

William E. Shockley Jr.

BERLIN — William E. Shockley Jr., age 86, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury.

He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late William E. Shockley Sr. and Elizabeth (Phillips) Shockley.

He had worked for several poultry companies in the area over the years.

He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Hastings and husband Roy of Berlin and Wanda Bunting-Layfield and husband Wally of Dagsboro; four grandchildren, Nicki Stokely, Buddy Hastings, Samantha Bunting-Rangel and Ashley Bunting; four great-grandchildren, Kolby Hastings, Bradley Hastings, Aleesi Stokely and Landon Stockely; a half-brother, Ralph Shockley; a half-sister, Linda Carmine; and his dog Precious.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary F. Shockley, and two half-brothers, Edwin Adrion and Bobby Adrion.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home where friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.