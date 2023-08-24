Berlin Fire Company responders were joined by neighboring agencies at Tuesday morning’s convenience store fire. Photo courtesy of OCFD

BERLIN — The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated a commercial structure fire in Berlin Tuesday morning.

At 11:21 a.m. Aug. 22, the Berlin Fire Company was alerted for a structure fire at the Friendship Exxon located at 10709 Grays Corner Road in Berlin.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke conditions throughout the single-story, multi-tenant commercial building. A second alarm was dispatched bringing in additional equipment and personnel to the scene. Over 50 firefighters and 31 pieces of apparatus responded and worked for nearly four hours completely extinguishing the fire. Berlin was assisted by Ocean City, Showell, Bishopville, Newark, Snow Hill, Ocean Pines, Selbyville, Frankford, Roxana, Dagsboro, Powellville, Willards and Pittsville volunteer fire companies.

Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a thorough fire scene examination. Damages are estimated at over $350,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.