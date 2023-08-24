Art League of Ocean City Awarded Winners

by

dThe Art League of Ocean City presented a total of $5,400 to the winners of the Artists Paint OC Plein Air Festival. Pictured from left to right are judge Laura Era, chairperson Laura Jenkins, Art League president John Sisson, and plein air artists (front row) Barbara Kern-Bush, Maggii Sarfaty, Nancy Thomas, Jose Ramirez and (back row) David Simpson, Ed Lewandowski, Fred Jackson, and Dennis Young.