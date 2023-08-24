The Carousel Group’s team is pictured in last year’s tournament. The Carousel has been legacy sponsor of the event for 24 years. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation has announced the 2023 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament to benefit Atlantic General Hospital will be held Sept. 21, rain or shine, at Ocean City Golf Club.

For local golfers, this tournament has become an annual tradition, with last year’s event raising $124,000 to benefit the expansion of health care services and programs for the community. This year’s format will be scramble with all golfers playing nine holes on each course, Newport Bay and Seaside. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Player entry fee includes golf cart and greens fees, lunch, snacks and beverages on the course, and an awards reception with light fare and cocktails. Deluxe giveaways, tournament awards and team photographs are also included. Additional excitement includes a variety of on-the-course challenges with great prizes.

Team reservations can be submitted online at www.agh.care/golf and must be received by Sept. 14. Space is limited and earliest entries are accommodated first. Non-golfers can join in the fun by purchasing tickets for the 50/50 raffle drawing that will take place at the conclusion of the tournament. The raffle ticket sales are open to the public and the winner does not need to be present. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online at www.agh.care/golf.

Steven Sweigert is once again co-chairing the golf tournament, this year with Max Hutsell.

Leading the way once again as a Legacy Sponsor is The Carousel Group, which has been the title sponsor for 24 consecutive years.

Other sponsors include the following: Eagle Sponsors: AGH Auxiliary; Sina Companies, LLC; Birdie Sponsors: Deeley Insurance Group; M&T Bank; Park Place Jewelers; Greens Fees & Golf Carts Sponsor: The Warfield Family; Lunch Sponsors: Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack; Ocean 13; Bars & Beverages Sponsors: Coca-Cola Consolidated; George’s Beverage Company; Hoop Tea; Awards Reception Sponsors: Chick-Fil-A WOC; Medical Staff of AGH; Shenanigan’s Irish Pub; Snack Sponsor: Thrasher’s French Fries; Hospitality Cart Sponsors: BRG; Ryan Homes Southern Delaware; Hole-In-One Sponsors: Haley Architecture, LLC; i.g. Burton; Park Place Jewelers; Snowden Lane Partners; Contest Sponsors: Allen + Shariff Corporation; NFP; Giveaways Sponsors: Mitchell & Hastings Financial Services; Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information about the tournament, how to become a sponsor, register a team or purchase raffle tickets, visit www.agh.care/golf, or contact Laura Powell at 410-641-9671 or [email protected].