Director Named

SALISBURY – With more than 15 years of professional experience in higher education, civic engagement and non-profit leadership, Dr. Kim Fabbri-Greener has been announced as Salisbury University’s next career services director.

She comes to SU from the University of South Florida (USF), where she served as an associate director in the institution’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement.

“Kim has promoted and encouraged student success and achievement throughout her career,” said Dr. Dane Foust, SU vice president of student affairs. “We look forward to the passion and service she will bring to students at SU starting this fall in her new role as director of career services.”

“Whether teaching, directing, coordinating, presenting or organizing, helping student to excel and reach their potential has been central to who I am as a professional,” said Fabbri-Greener. “I hope my passion for education and student success sparks lifelong engagement in the students and colleagues I’m looking forward to working with at SU.”

As career services director, Fabbri-Greener will cultivate and communicate SU’s career development philosophy, coordinating with the university’s career professionals to provide services including career advising and assistance with the job search process, interviewing, resume and letter writing, and additional tools to prepare students to manage their careers. She also will work to serve employers who recruit and employ SU students.

At USF, her work focused on empowering students to build their leadership capacity and helping them prepare for successful transitions to life after college.

Fabbri-Greener’s previous higher education experience has included multiple positions at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., including coordinator of community outreach; short-term, faculty-led programs abroad; and the Scholars in Service to Pennsylvania program.

She also served King’s College as an AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) member, worked as director of development at the Catholic Center at New York University, and has taught classes in leadership at USF. In addition, she previously taught as an adjunct in SU’s History Department.

Beyond higher education, Fabbri-Greener has served as director of service learning at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Del.; and executive director of the Milton, Del., Historical Society. She earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in history from Lehigh University, and her B.A. in history and political science from King’s College.

Casino Revenues

BERLIN – Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $174,323,087 in revenue from slot machines and table games during July 2023, down $7,180,139 (-4.0%) from July 2022. The July 2022 gaming revenue total of $181,503,226 was the second-best month in the 13-year history of the state’s casino program.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in July 2023 totaled $73,184,177, a decrease of $2,890,247 (-3.8%) compared to July 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in July 2023 were $52,738,201, a decrease of $2,535,236 (-4.6%) compared to July 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for July 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,306 slot machines, 210 table games), $72,152,089 in July 2023, a decrease of $5,084,664 (-6.6%) from July 2022.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,895 slot machines, 179 table games), $62,744,091 in July 2023, an increase of $1,172,818 (1.9%) from July 2022.

Horseshoe Casino (1,421 slot machines, 122 table games), $16,021,680 in July 2023, a decrease of $2,376,431 (-12.9%) from July 2022 .

Ocean Downs Casino (851 slot machines, 19 table games), $10,081,544 in July 2023, a decrease of $436,711 (-4.2%) from July 2022.

Hollywood Casino (685 slot machines, 19 table games), $7,503,987 in July 2023, a decrease of $42,210 (-0.6%) from July 2022.

Rocky Gap Casino (626 slot machines, 16 table games), $5,819,696 in June 2023, a decrease of $412,941 (-6.6%) from July 2022.

Company Anniversary

SALISBURY – The principals of Gillis Gilkerson (GGI) proudly celebrated the firm’s 40th anniversary with a Business After Hours event hosted in conjunction with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce.

Held at the historic Riverview Commons building in Downtown Salisbury, the event was filled with fun, refreshments, networking, and nostalgia as supporters gathered to mark the milestone. Looking back on the company’s history, the principals expressed gratitude for past and present clients, the Delmarva community, and most importantly, their team – from the founders to office and field staff.

Gillis Gilkerson has grown to become one of the largest, most trusted, and versatile firms of its kind on the Delmarva Peninsula. Founded by Palmer Gillis in 1983, the firm was soon joined by Co-Founder Tony Gilkerson, paving the way for the company’s early success. For nearly 20-years (2004-2022), GGI was led by Dwight Miller, now executive consultant, who spearheaded much of the firm’s growth over the past two decades. In January 2023, GGI announced the promotion of Tyler Barnes from vice president to president of construction operations.

Rounding out Gillis Gilkerson’s leadership team are Principals Brad Gillis, Joey Gilkerson and Chris Gilkerson, sons of founders Palmer Gillis and Tony Gilkerson. As second-generation leaders, the trio have a lifetime of involvement in real estate development and investing. Widely recognized by some of their more notable projects, including The Powell Building, 600 Glen Avenue (home to Pure Fitness, CubeSmart and more), Riverview Commons, and the Salisbury Fire Headquarters (former home to Headquarters Live and the Daily Times), Brad, Chris and Joey have a knack for community revitalization.

“Over the course of our 40-years, we have been lucky to work with a great number of quality people. From our first-generation leadership team to the subcontractors, architects, and engineers we collaborate with, Gillis Gilkerson has employed and formed relationships with the best of the best on the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Barnes. “As we celebrate a huge milestone and refocus on the future ahead, we find ourselves more grateful than ever for these relationships. We wouldn’t have made it to 40-years without the backing of an incredible team. Entering our fifth decade in business, we are now more committed than ever to honoring and celebrating all who share in our mission to build community for generations.”

New Hire

SALISBURY – Angela Brittingham, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, chief nurse executive and vice president of patient care services, is pleased to announce Susan Mathers, DNP, MBA, BSN, NEA-BC, has been named senior director of emergency and trauma services.

In this role, Mathers will oversee TidalHealth’s Emergency Departments in Crisfield and Salisbury, Md., and in Seaford, Del.

Mathers joins TidalHealth as a passionate and dedicated nursing professional with years of experience in leadership, emergency nursing and critical care nursing. She is commended for her organization, efficiency and interpersonal skills. She has led her team through countless regulatory surveys and process improvement initiatives.

Her most recent role was that of director at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, Md., where she had worked since 2008. She has also worked at facilities such as Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center, Shock Trauma and others throughout her career.