County officials opted not to accept the donation of Stephen Decatur High School’s old scoreboard, pictured above, and will instead research costs of a new one. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – County officials are researching the cost of a new scoreboard after opting not to accept donation of a decades-old model.

A motion to accept the donation of a scoreboard for the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex last week failed with a 3-3 vote by the Worcester County Commissioners. Those who voted against the proposal expressed concern regarding the installation cost as well as the fact that the board was old.

“I don’t understand the rationale to spend $17,000 on a board that’s 30 years old,” Commissioner Chip Bertino said.

Representatives of Pop Warner Football approached the commissioners in early August with a request to donate the scoreboard that used to be on the football field at Stephen Decatur. The high school recently installed what is reportedly the largest LED school scoreboard in the state. Pop Warner Football wanted to donate the old scoreboard to the county so the county could install it at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex, where Pop Warner games are played.

County staff said installation of the scoreboard was expected to cost $17,500 not including electrical work.

“There are some unknowns here,” said Jacob Stephens, parks superintendent. “The scoreboard is 30 years old… It probably will need to be painted at some point in the future.”

Commissioner Ted Elder praised the Pop Warner program, which he said served a lot of local children, and spoke in favor of accepting the scoreboard.

“I think this is great opportunity to save the county a lot of money,” he said, indicating a new scoreboard would cost more.

Commissioner Jim Bunting noted that the Pop Warner program had been doing well without a scoreboard.

“All the good things that have happened there have happened without a sign being there,” he said.

He said the county might be better served with a new scoreboard.

“No one knows what this is going to cost,” he said.

Bertino also said the county might be better off spending money on a new board rather than investing in the old one.

Elder said he felt Pop Warner could raise most of the money needed for installation. Commissioner Diana Purnell echoed that idea.

“They’ll do the work to get what they need,” she said.

A vote on Elder’s motion to accept the scoreboard, however, failed with a 3-3 vote. A subsequent motion to look into buying a new scoreboard passed 6-0 with Commissioner Eric Fiori absent.