Things I Like – August 18, 2023

by

Time off in the summer

The amazing view from The Wedge in OC

That my wife does back to school stuff

The emotions of Surfers Healing

The first night at home after staying in a hotel

A cloud’s temporary relief on a hot day

A couch that’s comfortable years later

Corn on the cob with crabs

Watching the scopers work the beach

Going hours without my phone

A big, old oak tree

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.