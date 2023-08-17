SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted this week to update boat ramp regulations to address commercial use. On Tuesday, the commissioners voted 4-2 to update boat ramp regulations to address commercial use. The new language will allow commercial use as long as it doesn’t interfere with recreational use. “This does not impact at…
NEWARK – Teachers will see a slight pay increase following the negotiated agreement signed by officials this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Board of Education signed new negotiated agreements with the Worcester County Teachers Association (WCTA) and the Worcester County Education Support Personnel Association (WCESPA). The agreements include a step increase and a 1.14%…
BERLIN– An email vote regarding a Town of Berlin budget transfer violated the Open Meetings Act, a state board has ruled. The Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB) issued an opinion July 31 that the Berlin Town Council violated the Open Meetings Act with a May 31 email vote regarding a budget transfer. Berlin resident…
OCEAN CITY – A new design and cost estimate for a mixed-use facility on Somerset Street highlighted a presentation this week. On Tuesday, City Manager Terry McGean presented the Mayor and Council with a new design and cost estimate for a proposed mixed-use building on Somerset Street. While he noted that construction costs have increased…
