At a recent board meeting, Hudson Behavioral Health CEO Leslie Brown, center, honored three departing board members and thanked them for their dedication and service. Pictured, left, Tony Sarbanes served for 20 years, Michelle Grager, right, served for 16 years, and Laura Rodriguez, not pictured, served on the board for 16 years. Submitted photo

Funding Recipient

SALISBURY – TEDCO (Maryland Technology Development Corporation) recently named Salisbury University’s Dave and Patsy Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship among the inaugural recipients of Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program funding.

“This award will help us to expand the impact of the Rommel Center and reach new communities of makers, artists, and entrepreneurs,” said Michael Jensen, SU executive director of entrepreneurship.

The program was founded in an effort to encourage the growth of makerspaces throughout the state. The first round provides 20 projects, spanning 11 counties and Baltimore City, grants up to $100,000 for the establishment of a new makerspace, the expansion of a makerspace or the development of programming for a makerspace.

“The center’s makerspace expansion involves the creation and facilitation of new makerspace programming, a makerspace program lead that allows for the expansion of weekend and evening hours, and new maker materials and marketing resources to support the programming, projects and awareness of the makerspace opportunities available to SU and community members,” said Bryan Bourdeau, assistant director of the center.

Potential new programming includes workshops and activities designed for youth and seniors, a maker-in-residence program, community showcases and exhibitions, and entrepreneurship and business development.

Board Appointment

SALISBURY – Meredith Mears, senior advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, has recently been appointed to the board of Hudson Behavioral Health.

Hudson Behavioral Health is a residential addiction treatment program on the Eastern Shore. According to their website, “We remain focused on providing quality care and developing programs to individuals that address all of our patient’s needs.”

Mears is well known for her depth of volunteer service in our community, directly through her philanthropy and through her volunteer service on several boards of directors including Leadership Maryland, 1 Year to Empowerment, Maryland Capital Enterprises, and others. Mears also served as regent of the University System of Maryland and was named a top 100 Woman in the state of Maryland in 2020 by The Daily Record for her contributions and mentoring.

“At Hudson Behavioral Health, we’re committed to maintaining a diverse board of members with different backgrounds that can help support our mission statement,” stated Leslie Brown, CEO. “Merry has assisted us with several real estate transactions in the past, and she has a deep understanding of our vision. I know she’ll be a wonderful asset to the Board of Directors as we continue to grow.”

“I’m grateful to do the work in our community that this opportunity presents,” said Mears, “Hudson Behavioral Health provides vital, lifesaving services to members of our community perhaps most in need.”

Retailer Award

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland Retailers Association (MRA) again has recognized Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38) as a 2023 Legislative All-Star for her support of the retail business community.

“We have some of the most creative retail operators right here on the Shore who offer quality products to local residents and visitors alike,” said Carozza, who represents businesses in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. “I will continue to support policies that give these operators the flexibility they need to be job creators and to be successful with their businesses.”

Carozza worked with MRA on legislation assigned to the Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee on which she serves.

Her efforts helped ensure that the concerns of Maryland retailers were considered on several pieces of legislation, including: SB 250 – Environment – Climate Crisis Plan – Requirement, which was opposed by MRA, would require climate crisis plans at the county level, creating a patchwork of policies with a variety of standards and compliance deadlines that would further encumber the daily operations of retailers; SB 260 – Maryland Paint Stewardship bill, which was opposed by MRA, would set a dangerous precedent by awarding State taxing authority to a private entity without addressing organizational issues and costs; SB 916 – Environment – Ethylene Oxide – Prohibition, which was opposed by MRA, would prohibit the use of a chemical compound used in a wide variety of manufacturing production and industries including the production of textiles, personal products like shampoo and laundry detergent, and automotive products like antifreeze and brake fluid, and the sterilization of spices and medical equipment; and SB 222 – Environment – Statewide Recycling Needs Assessment and Producer Responsibility for Packaging Materials, which while intended to have packaging producers take more responsibility for the life cycle of their products, would penalize packaging producers and increase the cost of products. SB 222 passed the General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore on May 8. Carozza supported amendments to SB 222 designed to reduce the burden on retailers and voted against the final passage of SB 222.

President Recognized

SALISBURY – Jessica Hales, president of the TidalHealth Foundation, has been named to the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) 2023 40 Under 40 List.

The AHP 40 Under 40 program is designed to recognize leaders within the healthcare philanthropy community. The AHP honors these 40 young professionals under the age of 40 because they are shaping the future of the healthcare industry, one campaign at a time.

Hales started her philanthropic work with Atlantic General Hospital in 2009, where she worked closely with the development department and enjoyed the fulfillment of watching others give to something they were passionate about.

After working careers that included national nonprofit and higher education work, she returned to healthcare in May 2022 as president of the TidalHealth Foundation. Her roles, scope, and influence have continued to evolve to serve the communities in Maryland and Delaware.

“Connecting donors with their passion has always been something that I enjoy,” said Hales. “The possibilities to do that in healthcare are endless: legacy gifts, grateful family gifts, designated gifts for service lines or equipment, endowments, gifts in honor of a provider that made a difference, and the most impactful to me, ‘in memory of’ gifts. These meaningful investment opportunities help transform care for our patients and preserve access to healthcare in the communities we serve for generations to come.”