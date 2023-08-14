An image from Facebook is pictured showing a wanted individual being identified after a bus incident.

OCEAN CITY – A concentrated effort to increase social media usage this year has paid off for resort authorities with requests for public assistance often resulting in suspects quickly being identified and apprehended.

For example, on Monday around 11 p.m., the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) issued a call for public assistance about a couple who walked out on a restaurant check on the Boardwalk. The Facebook post involved photos from security cameras of the suspects as well as contact information for the OCPD. The post read, “the Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred at a downtown restaurant located near 5th Street and the Boardwalk. The theft happened on Sunday, August 13, 2023, around 3:09 p.m. Two individuals walked out on a check. The first individual was described as an African American male, approximately 5’8, with a beard and he was wearing a Bob Marley tank top. The second individual was described as an African American female wearing a black outfit and red hat with long black hair.”

As of Monday afternoon at 2:30, the suspects were still being sought, but in numerous recent situations social media has resulted in individuals being recognized. For instance, on Aug. 7 at 1:48 p.m., the OCPD released City Watch images of suspects wanted for a Boardwalk theft. A little over four hours later, the post was updated to report the suspects were identified with the photos blacked out in the updated post.

A similar, more high-profile instance when social media helped lead to suspects being identified came about earlier this month. Four victims riding a city bus were allegedly spit on by a female in a white bathing suit while another victim was struck by a female in a green bathing suit. The images were posted on Facebook seeking the public’s help on Aug. 6 at 7:23 p.m. On Aug. 8 at 4:44 p.m., the police department thanked the public for the assistance in the identification of all wanted individuals.

In yet another case, police used social media on Aug. 5 to alert the public about a lost 9-year-old girl who was last seen on the beach in a bathing suit that was shown on the department’s Facebook. The post was updated with the picture of the child removed less than an hour later once she was located.

Over the course of the summer, there have been multiple other instances when police have used social media to help identified and apprehend wanted individuals. There have been some incidents that have gone unsolved, such as the July situation when multiple suspects were sought in an animal cruelty case involving individuals trespassed and harmed Koi fish in a private pond area.

These wanted posts are part of a broader strategy to gain engagement with the public, according to Ocean City Police Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller, who has led the efforts to improve the department’s social media activity and following this year.

“The Ocean City Police Department’s mission is to provide the highest degree of ethical behavior, professional conduct, and quality police services to all residents and visitors. To ensure we meet this mission, we have increased our social media presence,” Miller said. “Social media has become transfixed in nearly everyone’s life. It is one of the fastest ways to reach people and get our message out. In 2023, the Ocean City Police Department stepped up our use of social media to ensure we were transparent to our community about our rules and police activity within the community. The public assistance posts have been a tremendous asset in bringing closure to various criminal cases from theft to assaults and anything in between. When we can close a case, it not only helps our officers, but it brings the individuals and/or the businesses involved some justice.”

Along with identifying wanted individuals, the police department has also used its Facebook page, which has more than 72,000 followers, to alert the public about timely accidents and road closure details. Once the scenes are cleared, an update is made to inform motorists traffic is now flowing.

“The Ocean City Police Department is extremely fortunate to have a supportive community. We see that support each time we post online,” Miller said. “Our residents are sharing it in their neighborhood groups, local pages, and on their accounts. One thing that makes Ocean City unique is that we are a tourist destination from far and wide. Social media helps us reach those communities. Sometimes people forget that rules still apply when they go on vacation. The public assistance requests help us spread the word far and wide and we often do get leads from people in the individual’s hometown. The same thing happens when we post things about residents of Ocean City. Our crime tip line is always busy with people trying to do the right thing to help keep Ocean City the safe community we know and love.”

Miller said the department is focused on continuing its focus on social media, saying, “Residents and visitors can expect to see us on social media regularly. We will continue to push out real-time travel advisories, public assistance posts, our ‘Wanted Wednesday’ posts, the amazing sunrises/sunsets Ocean City has to offer, and so much more.”